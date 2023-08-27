Osborne Girls Tennis Opens Season with 2nd Place at Trego

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 25 Final
Lincoln
1
at Osborne
2
Osborne Triangular: Osb won 22-25, 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 25 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at Natoma
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-23, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 25 Final
Stockton
2
vs Thunder Ridge
0
Natoma Triangular: Stock won 25-15, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 25 Final
Stockton
2
at Natoma
0
Natoma Triangular: Stock won 25-11, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 25 Final
Lincoln
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Triangular: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 25 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Triangular: SJ/T won 25-21, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Concordia
2
vs Valley Heights
1
Marysville Tournament Red Pool: Con won 25-18, 13-25, 29-27
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Beloit
2
vs Salina South
0
Hays Maroon & Gold Tournament Pool A: Beloit won 25-13, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Rock Creek
2
vs Sacred Heart
0
Wabaunsee Tournament Pool A: RC won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Nemaha Central
2
vs Concordia
0
Marysville Tournament Red Pool: NC won 25-22, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Concordia
2
vs Chapman
1
Marysville Tournament Red Pool: Con won 19-25, 26-24, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Sacred Heart
1
vs Clifton-Clyde
2
Wabaunsee Tournament Pool A: C-C won 20-25, 25-21, 30-28
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Beloit
2
vs Colby
0
Hays Maroon & Gold Tournament Pool A: Beloit won 25-18, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Riley County
0
vs Concordia
2
Marysville Tournament Red Pool: Con won 25-20, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs NEK Nighthawks
2
Wabaunsee Tournament Pool A: NEK won 25-16, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Beloit
0
vs Olathe West
2
Hays Maroon & Gold Tournament Pool A: OW won 25-15, 25-23
Girls Tennis Sat, Aug. 26 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Axtell
1
Wabaunsee Tournament Consolation Semis: SH won 22-25, 25-13, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Beloit
1
vs Maize South
2
Hays Maroon & Gold Tournament Semis: MS won 25-9, 21-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Clifton-Clyde
1
Wabaunsee Tournament 5th Place: SH won in 3 sets
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Concordia
0
vs Silver Lake
2
Marysville Tournament Semis: SL won 25-19, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Beloit
2
at Hays
0
Hays Maroon & Gold Tournament 3rd Place: Beloit won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 26 Final
Holton
2
vs Concordia
0
Marysville Tournament 3rd Place: Holton won 25-18, 25-19
Tue, Aug. 29 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 29 1:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 29 1:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 29 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 29 1:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 4:00 PM
Tescott
at Stockton
Stockton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 4:00 PM
Natoma
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Solomon
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Clay Center
Clay Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Trego
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Lakeside
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Tescott
vs Lincoln
Stockton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Rock Hills
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Thunder Ridge
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Southeast of Saline
Clay Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Stockton
Stockton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 6:30 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Clay Center
Clay Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 29 7:00 PM
Plainville
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Thu, Aug. 31 3:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Tescott Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott
Thu, Aug. 31 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, St. John's
Thu, Aug. 31 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Abilene Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 31 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 31 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Clay Center Quad
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 31 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 31 3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
McPherson Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 4:00 PM
Plainville
at Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 4:00 PM
Rural Vista
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 5:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 5:00 PM
Kingman
at Minneapolis
Minneapolis Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 5:00 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Beloit
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 6:00 PM
Concordia
vs TMP
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 6:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 6:00 PM
Wakefield
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 7:00 PM
Ellinwood
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 7:00 PM
Hesston
at Minneapolis
Minneapolis Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Aug. 31 7:00 PM
Concordia
vs Smoky Valley
Abilene Quad
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Linn
at Lakeside
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Lincoln
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Hill City
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Reno County
at Pike Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Rock Hills
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Northern Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Peabody-Burns
at Tescott
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Alma (NE)
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Wichita Trinity
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Rock Creek
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Phillipsburg
Sat, Sep. 02 9:00 AM
Cross Country
vs TMP-Marian Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Smith Center, Stockton
Tue, Sep. 05 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Salina Central Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 05 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 05 3:00 PM
TBA
at Concordia
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 05 3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Round Robin
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 05 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Hoisington Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 4:00 PM
Republic County
at Red Cloud (NE)
Red Cloud (NE) Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 4:00 PM
Lakeside
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 4:00 PM
Natoma
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 4:30 PM
Smith Center
at Hoxie
Hoxie Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:00 PM
Republic County
vs Beloit
Red Cloud (NE) Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Minneapolis
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:00 PM
Lakeside
vs Tescott
Southern Cloud Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Natoma
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:15 PM
Concordia
at Marysville
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 5:30 PM
Smith Center
vs Hill City
Hoxie Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Red Cloud (NE)
Red Cloud (NE) Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 6:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Minneapolis
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 05 6:45 PM
Concordia
at Marysville
Thu, Sep. 07 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Wamego Invitational
Thu, Sep. 07 3:30 PM
Cross Country
vs Hesston Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart
Thu, Sep. 07 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Stockton Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Smith Center, Stockton, Sylvan-Lucas, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 07 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Washington County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, Southern Cloud, St. John's, Tescott
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 07 10:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 07 5:00 PM
Lyons
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 07 6:00 PM
Lyons
vs Sacred Heart
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 07 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Reno County
at Lakeside
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lincoln
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Stockton
at Osborne
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Thunder Ridge
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Burrton
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Northern Valley
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Minneapolis
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Norton
at Smith Center
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Photo courtesy of USD 392 Osborne County Schools Facebook Page
Photo courtesy of USD 392 Osborne County Schools Facebook Page
Aug 27, 2023

Osborne Girls Tennis Opens Season with 2nd Place at Trego

The Osborne girls tennis team opened their season with a second place finish at the Trego Round Robin on Saturday.  Their head coach Starr Jacobs provided an update.

In singles, Grace William #1 singles had three hard fought matches and went 1-2, but the score of her matches wasn't indicative of how hard she played and with so many Deuce matches. She played Annabelle Malsam of Trego 1-7, Leanne Beikmann of Norton winning this match 7-2 and losing to Alivia Solida of Phillipsburg 0-7.

Claire Mick played in the Singles #2 position and as a Freshman, played extremely well for her first time tournament experience.  She ended up 2-1 for the day and placed 2nd in Singles #2.  Claire played Morgan Brown from Trego and went 7-3, Seana Hanlon of Norton 7-3 and was defeated by Gabby Poels of Phillipsburg 1-7.  
 
In Doubles #1, Gracie and Leavie Riner took on Trego's Coleman and Walt in their first match, winning 7-0.  Norton's Wonderly/Breiner  were also defeated by the Riner sisters 7-1.  And their last match of the day was quite competitive against a very talented team from Phillipsburg of Keesee/BIllings, with the Riner sisters winning this 7-4.
 
In Doubles #2, Annie Kendig and Cheyenne Knoll started very strong and defeated Trego's Long/MIcek team 7-3.  Next up they met Harding/Younkin of Norton and won this with a 7-4 game count.  They ran into Phillipsburg's Solida/Russell doubles team for their last match and lost 0-7. Kendig and Knoll showed great improvement starting out this season. 
 
A very talented Phillipsburg team won the tournament with 27 points, Osborne finished 2nd with 20 points, Trego with 8 points and Norton had 5 points.
 