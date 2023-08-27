Posted: Aug 27, 2023
Osborne Girls Tennis Opens Season with 2nd Place at Trego
The Osborne girls tennis team opened their season with a second place finish at the Trego Round Robin on Saturday. Their head coach Starr Jacobs provided an update.
In singles, Grace William #1 singles had three hard fought matches and went 1-2, but the score of her matches wasn't indicative of how hard she played and with so many Deuce matches. She played Annabelle Malsam of Trego 1-7, Leanne Beikmann of Norton winning this match 7-2 and losing to Alivia Solida of Phillipsburg 0-7.
Claire Mick played in the Singles #2 position and as a Freshman, played extremely well for her first time tournament experience. She ended up 2-1 for the day and placed 2nd in Singles #2. Claire played Morgan Brown from Trego and went 7-3, Seana Hanlon of Norton 7-3 and was defeated by Gabby Poels of Phillipsburg 1-7.
In Doubles #1, Gracie and Leavie Riner took on Trego's Coleman and Walt in their first match, winning 7-0. Norton's Wonderly/Breiner were also defeated by the Riner sisters 7-1. And their last match of the day was quite competitive against a very talented team from Phillipsburg of Keesee/BIllings, with the Riner sisters winning this 7-4.
In Doubles #2, Annie Kendig and Cheyenne Knoll started very strong and defeated Trego's Long/MIcek team 7-3. Next up they met Harding/Younkin of Norton and won this with a 7-4 game count. They ran into Phillipsburg's Solida/Russell doubles team for their last match and lost 0-7. Kendig and Knoll showed great improvement starting out this season.
A very talented Phillipsburg team won the tournament with 27 points, Osborne finished 2nd with 20 points, Trego with 8 points and Norton had 5 points.