Osborne Girls Tennis Opens Season with 2nd Place at Trego

The Osborne girls tennis team opened their season with a second place finish at the Trego Round Robin on Saturday. Their head coach Starr Jacobs provided an update.

In singles, Grace William #1 singles had three hard fought matches and went 1-2, but the score of her matches wasn't indicative of how hard she played and with so many Deuce matches. She played Annabelle Malsam of Trego 1-7, Leanne Beikmann of Norton winning this match 7-2 and losing to Alivia Solida of Phillipsburg 0-7.