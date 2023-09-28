 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Thu, Sep. 21 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Marysville Invitational
Thu, Sep. 21 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Republic County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Pike Valley, Republic County, Rock Hills, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Thu, Sep. 21 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Osborne Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Natoma, Osborne, Smith Center, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Thunder Ridge, Tipton
Thu, Sep. 21 4:30 PM
Cross Country
vs Norton Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Stockton
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 21 11:00 AM
Beloit
vs TBA
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 21 11:00 AM
TBA
at Concordia
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 21 1:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Salina South Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 21 Final
Concordia
2
at Chapman
1
Con won 19-25, 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 21 Final
Concordia
2
at Chapman
0
Con won 25-13, 25-15
Fri, Sep. 22 9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Osborne
64
at Lakeside
14
8-Man DII District 4: Called 1:19 3rd quarter; Osb: 427 total offense, 320 rush. Garman 15-121, 3 TD rush, TD pass; Lantz 11-106, 3 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Rock Hills
0
at Lincoln
54
8-Man DI District 5: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Pike Valley
22
at St. John's-Tipton
58
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Southern Cloud
6
at Southern Coffey County
54
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Sylvan Lucas
46
at Otis-Bison
0
8-Man DII District 5: Called 7:56, 3rd quarter
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Tescott
0
at Cunningham
50
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Logan-Palco
26
at Thunder Ridge
62
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Hoxie
66
at Stockton
0
8-Man DI District 6: Called at half
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Russell
12
at Beloit
30
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Marysville
23
at Concordia
6
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Ellsworth
43
at Hillsboro
15
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Sabetha
28
at Minneapolis
6
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Valley Heights
52
at Republic County
0
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Belle Plaine
0
at Sacred Heart
40
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Halstead
0
at Southeast of Saline
24
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 22 Final
Wabaunsee
14
at Smith Center
16
1A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-5, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Lakeside
2
vs Logan-Palco
1
Osborne Round Robin: Lake won 20-25, 25-22, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Ell-Saline
0
Lyons Invitational Pool A: Ells won 25-20, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Republic County
0
vs Clifton-Clyde
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool A: C-C won 25-19, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sacred Heart
1
vs Canton-Galva
2
Herington Tournament: C-G won 25-15, 20-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Lyons
0
Lyons Tournament Pool B: SES won 25-16, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Phillipsburg
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sylvan Lucas
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-9, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Little River
1
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ells won 25-19, 18-25, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Kingman
0
Lyons Tournament Pool B: SES won 25-18, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
St. Xavier
0
vs Republic County
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool A: RC won 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Lakeside
2
at Osborne
1
Osborne Round Robin: Lake won 26-28, 25-12, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Central Plains
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-18, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Sterling
0
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ells won 27-25, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Pool B: SES won 25-17, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Sedgwick
2
Herington Tournament: Sedgwick won 25-20, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 26-24, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
2
vs St. John
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-23, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Republic County
2
at Wakefield
0
Wakefield Tournament Pool A: RC won 25-3, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs Lakeside
0
Osborne Round Robin: 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Ellinwood
2
Lyons Tournament Semis: Ellin won 25-18, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Little River
0
Lyons Tournament Semis: SES won 25-19, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Council Grove
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-9, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
0
at Hoisington
2
Hoisington Tournament: Hois won 25-23, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Little River
2
Lyons Tournament 3rd Place: LR won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Championship: SES won 25-17, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Republic County
1
vs Bennington
2
Wakefield Tournament Semis: Benn won 22-25, 25-8, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Logan-Palco
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-20, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Otis-Bison
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Republic County
2
vs Blue Valley-Randolph
0
Wakefield Tournament 3rd Place: RC won 25-23, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Lakeside
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-12, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 23 Final
Logan-Palco
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: L/P won 25-10, 25-19
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 23 9:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 25 Final
Lakeside
2
at Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lake won 25-16, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 25 Final
Lakeside
2
vs Pike Valley
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lake won 25-11, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 25 Final
Pike Valley
1
at Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: SC won 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Tue, Sep. 26 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 26 3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Smith Center
2
vs TMP
0
Russell Quad: SC won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Lakeside
0
at Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 25-16, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Lincoln
0
at Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Osborne
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Triangular: Osb won 25-8, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-18, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Beloit
2
at Southeast of Saline
0
Beloit won 25-10, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Minneapolis
0
Ells won 25-19, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Lakeside
0
vs Stockton
2
Northern Valley Triangular: Stock won 25-17, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Natoma
0
vs Lincoln
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: LC won 25-12, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Osborne
2
vs Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Triangular: Osb won 25-14, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Rock Hills
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Wamego
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-16, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Smith Center
2
at Russell
0
Russell Quad: SC won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Natoma
0
at Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-16, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Tescott
2
Tescott Triangular: Tes won 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: RH won 25-17, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Beloit
2
at Southeast of Saline
0
Beloit won 25-16, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Minneapolis
0
Ells won 25-21, 32-30
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Wamego
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-22, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Phillipsburg
0
Russell Quad: SC won 25-12, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 26 Final
Stockton
0
at Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 25-22, 25-18
Thu, Sep. 28 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 28 3:30 PM
Cross Country
vs Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Thu, Sep. 28 3:45 PM
Cross Country
vs Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Rock Hills, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, Southern Cloud, St. John's, Stockton, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton
Thu, Sep. 28 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 28 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 28 3:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 28 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 28 3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Sylvan Lucas
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Tescott
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular:
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 5:00 PM
Smith Center
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 5:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 5:30 PM
Western Plains/Healy
vs Natoma
Plainville Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 6:00 PM
St. John
vs Ellsworth
Russell Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular:
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 6:30 PM
Natoma
at Plainville
Plainville Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 28 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Russell
Russell Triangular
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Rawlins County
at Stockton
8-Man DI District 6
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Thunder Ridge
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Clifton-Clyde
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Wakefield
at Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Chase
at Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Central Plains
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Burrton
6-Man District 2
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Phillipsburg
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Hiawatha
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Lyons
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Horton
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Wabaunsee
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Valley Heights
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Clay Center
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 29 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Oakley
Sat, Sep. 30 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs Centralia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 8:30 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellis Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 8:30 AM
Stockton
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
MCL Mixed League Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Concordia
vs TBA
NCKL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
TBA
vs Beloit
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
TBA
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Smith Center
vs TBA
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs TBA
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Republic County
vs TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Lincoln
vs TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
TBA
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 30 9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Mon, Oct. 02 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Hays Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 02 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular:
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 02 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Pike Valley
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 02 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Tue, Oct. 03 3:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott
Girls Tennis Tue, Oct. 03 1:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Abilene Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lincoln
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 4:00 PM
Hill City
at Osborne
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Halstead
Halstead Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Lakeside
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Southern Cloud
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Stockton
vs Hill City
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 5:15 PM
Abilene
at Concordia
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Smoky Valley
Halstead Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:00 PM
Stockton
at Osborne
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 6:45 PM
Abilene
at Concordia
Thu, Oct. 05 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Lincoln Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Osborne, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Thu, Oct. 05 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Phillipsburg Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 5:00 PM
Smoky Valley
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 5:00 PM
Russell
at Concordia
Concordia Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 6:00 PM
Russell
vs Minneapolis
Concordia Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 6:00 PM
Hesston
vs Southeast of Saline
Hoisington Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 7:00 PM
Central Plains
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Concordia
Concordia Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Hoisington
Hoisington Triangular
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
TBA
at Beloit
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
TBA
at Ellsworth
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Concordia
at TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Sacred Heart
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 7:00 PM
Washington County
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 7:00 PM
Minneola
at Pike Valley