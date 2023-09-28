Skip to navigation
Thu, Sep. 21
1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Marysville Invitational
Thu, Sep. 21
4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Republic County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Pike Valley, Republic County, Rock Hills, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Thu, Sep. 21
4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Osborne Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Natoma, Osborne, Smith Center, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Thunder Ridge, Tipton
Thu, Sep. 21
4:30 PM
Cross Country
vs
Norton Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Stockton
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 21
11:00 AM
Beloit
vs
TBA
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 21
11:00 AM
TBA
at
Concordia
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 21
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Salina South Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 21
Final
Concordia
2
at
Chapman
1
Con won 19-25, 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 21
Final
Concordia
2
at
Chapman
0
Con won 25-13, 25-15
Fri, Sep. 22
9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Osborne
64
at
Lakeside
14
8-Man DII District 4: Called 1:19 3rd quarter; Osb: 427 total offense, 320 rush. Garman 15-121, 3 TD rush, TD pass; Lantz 11-106, 3 TD rush.
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Rock Hills
0
at
Lincoln
54
8-Man DI District 5: Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Pike Valley
22
at
St. John's-Tipton
58
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Southern Cloud
6
at
Southern Coffey County
54
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Sylvan Lucas
46
at
Otis-Bison
0
8-Man DII District 5: Called 7:56, 3rd quarter
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Tescott
0
at
Cunningham
50
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Logan-Palco
26
at
Thunder Ridge
62
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Hoxie
66
at
Stockton
0
8-Man DI District 6: Called at half
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Russell
12
at
Beloit
30
2A District 8
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Marysville
23
at
Concordia
6
3A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Ellsworth
43
at
Hillsboro
15
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Sabetha
28
at
Minneapolis
6
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Valley Heights
52
at
Republic County
0
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Belle Plaine
0
at
Sacred Heart
40
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Halstead
0
at
Southeast of Saline
24
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 22
Final
Wabaunsee
14
at
Smith Center
16
1A District 5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-5, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Lakeside
2
vs
Logan-Palco
1
Osborne Round Robin: Lake won 20-25, 25-22, 27-25
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Ellsworth
2
vs
Ell-Saline
0
Lyons Invitational Pool A: Ells won 25-20, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Republic County
0
vs
Clifton-Clyde
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool A: C-C won 25-19, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sacred Heart
1
vs
Canton-Galva
2
Herington Tournament: C-G won 25-15, 20-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at
Lyons
0
Lyons Tournament Pool B: SES won 25-16, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Phillipsburg
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sylvan Lucas
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-9, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Ellsworth
2
vs
Little River
1
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ells won 25-19, 18-25, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Kingman
0
Lyons Tournament Pool B: SES won 25-18, 25-7
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
St. Xavier
0
vs
Republic County
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool A: RC won 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Osborne
1
Osborne Round Robin: Lake won 26-28, 25-12, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Central Plains
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-18, 25-5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Ellsworth
2
vs
Sterling
0
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ells won 27-25, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Pool B: SES won 25-17, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs
Sedgwick
2
Herington Tournament: Sedgwick won 25-20, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 26-24, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
St. John
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-23, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Republic County
2
at
Wakefield
0
Wakefield Tournament Pool A: RC won 25-3, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs
Lakeside
0
Osborne Round Robin: 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Ellsworth
0
vs
Ellinwood
2
Lyons Tournament Semis: Ellin won 25-18, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Little River
0
Lyons Tournament Semis: SES won 25-19, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs
Council Grove
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-9, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
0
at
Hoisington
2
Hoisington Tournament: Hois won 25-23, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Ellsworth
0
vs
Little River
2
Lyons Tournament 3rd Place: LR won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Championship: SES won 25-17, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Republic County
1
vs
Bennington
2
Wakefield Tournament Semis: Benn won 22-25, 25-8, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Logan-Palco
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-20, 25-9
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Otis-Bison
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Republic County
2
vs
Blue Valley-Randolph
0
Wakefield Tournament 3rd Place: RC won 25-23, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Lakeside
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-12, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 23
Final
Logan-Palco
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: L/P won 25-10, 25-19
Girls Tennis
Sat, Sep. 23
9:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 25
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lake won 25-16, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 25
Final
Lakeside
2
vs
Pike Valley
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lake won 25-11, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 25
Final
Pike Valley
1
at
Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: SC won 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Tue, Sep. 26
4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 26
3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
TMP
0
Russell Quad: SC won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Lakeside
0
at
Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 25-16, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Lincoln
0
at
Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Osborne
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Triangular: Osb won 25-8, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-18, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Beloit
2
at
Southeast of Saline
0
Beloit won 25-10, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Ellsworth
2
at
Minneapolis
0
Ells won 25-19, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Lakeside
0
vs
Stockton
2
Northern Valley Triangular: Stock won 25-17, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Natoma
0
vs
Lincoln
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: LC won 25-12, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Osborne
2
vs
Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Triangular: Osb won 25-14, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Rock Hills
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Wamego
0
at
Concordia
2
Con won 25-16, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Smith Center
2
at
Russell
0
Russell Quad: SC won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Natoma
0
at
Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-16, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Southern Cloud
0
at
Tescott
2
Tescott Triangular: Tes won 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Rock Hills
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: RH won 25-17, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Beloit
2
at
Southeast of Saline
0
Beloit won 25-16, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Ellsworth
2
at
Minneapolis
0
Ells won 25-21, 32-30
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Wamego
0
at
Concordia
2
Con won 25-22, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Phillipsburg
0
Russell Quad: SC won 25-12, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 26
Final
Stockton
0
at
Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 25-22, 25-18
Thu, Sep. 28
3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 28
3:30 PM
Cross Country
vs
Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Thu, Sep. 28
3:45 PM
Cross Country
vs
Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Rock Hills, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, Southern Cloud, St. John's, Stockton, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton
Thu, Sep. 28
4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 28
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 28
3:00 PM
TBA
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 28
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 28
3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at
Sylvan Lucas
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Tescott
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular:
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
5:00 PM
Smith Center
at
Republic County
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
5:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
5:30 PM
Western Plains/Healy
vs
Natoma
Plainville Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
6:00 PM
St. John
vs
Ellsworth
Russell Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
6:00 PM
Tescott
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular:
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
6:30 PM
Natoma
at
Plainville
Plainville Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 28
7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at
Russell
Russell Triangular
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Rawlins County
at
Stockton
8-Man DI District 6
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Lakeside
at
Thunder Ridge
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Osborne
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Clifton-Clyde
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Wakefield
at
Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at
Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Chase
at
Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Central Plains
at
Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Tescott
at
Burrton
6-Man District 2
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Beloit
at
Phillipsburg
2A District 8
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Concordia
at
Hiawatha
3A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Lyons
at
Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Horton
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Republic County
at
Wabaunsee
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Valley Heights
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at
Clay Center
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Smith Center
at
Oakley
Sat, Sep. 30
10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs
Centralia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
8:30 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellis Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
8:30 AM
Stockton
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament
Girls Tennis
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
MCL Mixed League Tournament
Girls Tennis
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Concordia
vs
TBA
NCKL Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
TBA
vs
Beloit
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
TBA
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs
TBA
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Smith Center
vs
TBA
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs
TBA
Concordia Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Republic County
vs
TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Lincoln
vs
TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs
TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
TBA
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 30
9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs
TBA
Rock Hills Tournament
Mon, Oct. 02
1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Hays Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 02
4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular:
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 02
5:00 PM
Natoma
vs
Pike Valley
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 02
6:00 PM
Natoma
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Tue, Oct. 03
3:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott
Girls Tennis
Tue, Oct. 03
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Abilene Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Lincoln
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
4:00 PM
Hill City
at
Osborne
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at
Beloit
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Republic County
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at
Halstead
Halstead Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Lakeside
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs
Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs
Southern Cloud
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Stockton
vs
Hill City
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
5:15 PM
Abilene
at
Concordia
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs
Smoky Valley
Halstead Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:00 PM
Tescott
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:00 PM
Stockton
at
Osborne
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:30 PM
Ellsworth
at
Beloit
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Republic County
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 03
6:45 PM
Abilene
at
Concordia
Thu, Oct. 05
4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Lincoln Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Osborne, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Thu, Oct. 05
4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs
Phillipsburg Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
5:00 PM
Smoky Valley
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
5:00 PM
Russell
at
Concordia
Concordia Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
6:00 PM
Russell
vs
Minneapolis
Concordia Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
6:00 PM
Hesston
vs
Southeast of Saline
Hoisington Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
7:00 PM
Central Plains
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Concordia
Concordia Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Oct. 05
7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at
Hoisington
Hoisington Triangular
Girls Tennis
Fri, Oct. 06
TBA
TBA
at
Beloit
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis
Fri, Oct. 06
TBA
TBA
at
Ellsworth
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis
Fri, Oct. 06
TBA
Osborne
at
TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis
Fri, Oct. 06
TBA
Concordia
at
TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis
Fri, Oct. 06
TBA
Sacred Heart
at
TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 06
7:00 PM
Lakeside
at
St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 06
7:00 PM
Washington County
at
Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 06
7:00 PM
Osborne
at
Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 06
7:00 PM
Minneola
at
Pike Valley