Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for KSHSAA State Tennis

Six area athletes have qualified for the 3-2-1A State Tennis Tournament which will take place this coming Friday and Saturday at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

At the 3-2-1A Regional in Phillipsburg, Osborne qualified both of their doubles teams for State. Gracie Riner & Leavie Riner went 4-0 on the day and won the regional championship. After rolling to the championship match without dropping a set, they dominated Jocelyn Billings & Bella Keesee of Phillipsburg 6-1, 6-1 to take the gold. In the quarterfinals, they beat their teammates Claire Mick and Grace William, but Mick and William came back to win their final two matches, finishing in 5th place as the top six qualify for State. Mick and William went 3-1 for the tournament overall.

At the Marysville 3-2-1A Regional, two singles players from the nckssports.com area qualified for State. Katie Weiss of Sacred Heart made it all the way to the regional championship match before falling to Marysville's Shea Kramer 6-0, 6-0 to finish 2nd. Weiss finished 3-1 on the weekend. Beloit's Ashlyn Knight saw Kramer of Marysville a round earlier, falling in straight sets in the semis. Knight recovered in the next match to finish 3rd place, beating Grace Winkler of Marysville 6-4, 6-2.

Full results for area teams at Regional Tennis can be found at the links below.

3-2-1A Regional Tennis @ Marysville

3-2-1A Regional Tennis @ Phillipsburg

4A Regional Tennis @ Buhler