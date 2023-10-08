Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for KSHSAA State Tennis

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Mon, Oct. 02 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Hays Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 02 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-5, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 02 Final
Natoma
2
vs Pike Valley
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: Natoma won 25-17, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 02 Final
Natoma
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Tennis Tue, Oct. 03 1:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Abilene Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Natoma
0
Natoma Triangular: RH won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Hill City
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Triangular: Osborne won 25-14, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-5, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Pike Valley
1
at Lincoln
3
LC won 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Beloit
2
Beloit won 25-11, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Sacred Heart
2
at Republic County
0
SH won 25-21, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Southeast of Saline
0
at Halstead
2
Halstead Triangular: Halstead won 25-21, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
St. John's-Tipton
3
at Lakeside
0
SJ/T won 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Rock Hills
2
vs Tescott
0
Natoma Triangular: RH won 25-15, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Southern Cloud
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: TR won 25-17, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Abilene
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-18, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Smoky Valley
0
Halstead Triangular: SES won in 2; Set scores not available at this time
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Tescott
0
at Natoma
2
Natoma Triangular: Natoma won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-10, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Beloit
2
Beloit leads 25-15, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Sacred Heart
2
at Republic County
0
SH won 25-21, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Abilene
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-20, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 03 Final
Smith Center
0
at Minden (NE)
3
Minden won 25-18, 25-11, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Wed, Oct. 04 Final
Stockton
2
vs Hill City
1
Osborne Triangular: Stockton won 16-25, 25-16, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Wed, Oct. 04 Final
Stockton
2
at Osborne
1
Osborne Triangular: Stockton won 25-20, 19-25, 25-9
Thu, Oct. 05 3:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott
Thu, Oct. 05 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Lincoln Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Osborne, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Thu, Oct. 05 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Phillipsburg Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Smoky Valley
2
at Ellsworth
0
Ellsworth Triangular: SV won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Russell
1
at Concordia
2
Concordia Triangular: Con won 18-25, 27-25, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Russell
0
vs Minneapolis
2
Concordia Triangular: Minn won 25-23, 31-29
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Hesston
1
vs Southeast of Saline
2
Hoisington Triangular: SES won in 3; Set scores not available at this time
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Central Plains
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-11, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Concordia
2
Concordia Triangular: Con won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Southeast of Saline
0
at Hoisington
2
Hoisington Triangular: Hoisington won 25-18, 25-20
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
TBA
at Beloit
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
TBA
at Ellsworth
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Concordia
at TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Sacred Heart
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Lakeside
40
at St. John's-Tipton
36
8-Man DII District 4: Lake trailed 20-0; Scored 28 straight and never trailed again after 28-20 lead; 393 total offense, 361 rush; Kresin 21-185, 5 TD rush; McCoy20-168, TD rush. SJ/T: Gates 23-106, 2 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Washington County
8
at Lincoln
42
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Osborne
76
at Wakefield
8
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 FinalForfeit Home
Minneola
1
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley forfeit due to low numbers
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Rock Hills
14
at Bennington
62
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Tescott
50
6-Man District 2: Called in 3rd quarter
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Thunder Ridge
52
at Wheatland-Grinnell
6
8-Man DII District 6: @ Grainfield: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Stockton
6
at Decatur Community
54
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Norton
26
at Beloit
0
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Clay Center
53
at Concordia
0
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Russell
33
at Ellsworth
14
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Nemaha Central
24
at Minneapolis
0
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Smith Center
56
at Republic County
0
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Wabaunsee
30
at Sacred Heart
6
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Southeast of Saline
46
at Hillsboro
14
2A District 5
Sat, Oct. 07 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs Wichita Trinity Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia, Southeast of Saline
Sat, Oct. 07 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs Riley County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley, Rock Hills, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud, St. John's, Tescott
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
TBA
at Beloit
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
TBA
at Ellsworth
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
Concordia
at TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
Sacred Heart
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 07 9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Hill City Tournament
Tue, Oct. 10 TBA
Girls Golf
at Regional Meet
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 4:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Osborne
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 4:00 PM
Stockton
at Northern Valley
Northern Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:00 PM
Centre
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Lakeside
Southern Cloud Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Natoma
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Tescott
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 5:15 PM
Clay Center
at Concordia
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:00 PM
Great Bend
vs Smith Center
Phillipsburg Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:00 PM
Tescott
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:00 PM
Stockton
vs Logan-Palco
Northern Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 6:45 PM
Clay Center
at Concordia
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg Triangular
Thu, Oct. 12 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet
Area Teams Competing: All NPL & NCAA Teams and Smith Center
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
MCL Tournament Pool Play
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 5:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 5:00 PM
Hutch Trinity
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 6:30 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 7:00 PM
Hoisington
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Wakefield
at Lakeside
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Bennington
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Osborne
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Clifton-Clyde
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Canton-Galva
at St. John's-Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Victoria
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Hill City
at Stockton
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Concordia
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Halstead
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Remington
at Minneapolis
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Ellis
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Smith Center
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Lyons
at Southeast of Saline
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
MCL Tournament Finals
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Abilene Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Hillsboro Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Lakeside
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Lincoln
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Natoma
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Rock Hills
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Tescott
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Stockton
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Beloit
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Southern Cloud
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs St. John's-Tipton
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Chase
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:00 PM
Chase
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 19 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Ell-Saline
8-Man DI DIstrict 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Fairfield
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Washington County
at Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Cunningham
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Logan-Palco
@ Palco
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Chase
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Sharon Springs
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Stockton
at Quinter
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
TMP
at Beloit
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Rock Creek
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Riley County
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Valley Heights
1A District 5
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for KSHSAA State Tennis
Posted: Oct 08, 2023

Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for KSHSAA State Tennis

Six area athletes have qualified for the 3-2-1A State Tennis Tournament which will take place this coming Friday and Saturday at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

At the 3-2-1A Regional in Phillipsburg, Osborne qualified both of their doubles teams for State.  Gracie Riner & Leavie Riner went 4-0 on the day and won the regional championship.  After rolling to the championship match without dropping a set, they dominated Jocelyn Billings & Bella Keesee of Phillipsburg 6-1, 6-1 to take the gold.  In the quarterfinals, they beat their teammates Claire Mick and Grace William, but Mick and William came back to win their final two matches, finishing in 5th place as the top six qualify for State.  Mick and William went 3-1 for the tournament overall.

At the Marysville 3-2-1A Regional, two singles players from the nckssports.com area qualified for State.  Katie Weiss of Sacred Heart made it all the way to the regional championship match before falling to Marysville's Shea Kramer 6-0, 6-0 to finish 2nd.  Weiss finished 3-1 on the weekend.  Beloit's Ashlyn Knight saw Kramer of Marysville a round earlier, falling in straight sets in the semis.  Knight recovered in the next match to finish 3rd place, beating Grace Winkler of Marysville 6-4, 6-2.

Full results for area teams at Regional Tennis can be found at the links below.

3-2-1A Regional Tennis @ Marysville

3-2-1A Regional Tennis @ Phillipsburg

4A Regional Tennis @ Buhler