Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational; NPL & NCAA Meet

Lakeside High School hosted their annual cross country invitational along with the NPL and NCAA league meets on Thursday at Downs Golf Course. In the invitational, Southeast of Saline took home the first place trophy in both the girls and boys 5k, leading to the NCAA league championship for both teams as well. The Osborne girls and St. John's boys took home the NPL team titles. Individually, Madison Howland of Smith Center won the girls Lakeside Invitational race with a time of 20:02, beating the second place finisher by 24 seconds. Southeast of Saline had the top four finishes in both the Invitational and for the NCAA race as Brayden Walker took home the gold with a time of 17:20. Ellie Callaway of Republic County finished first place in the NCAA girls ranks at 21:41. In the NPL, Ryah Bertuccelli of Osborne claimed the gold medal at 22:18 in the girls race and in the boys race, Jonny Hamel had a time of 18:02 to take first place in the NPL. Full results for the meet can be found below.

Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet Results

