Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational; NPL & NCAA Meet

Thu, Oct. 05 3:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott
Thu, Oct. 05 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Lincoln Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Osborne, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Thu, Oct. 05 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Phillipsburg Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Smoky Valley
2
at Ellsworth
0
Ellsworth Triangular: SV won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Russell
1
at Concordia
2
Concordia Triangular: Con won 18-25, 27-25, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Russell
0
vs Minneapolis
2
Concordia Triangular: Minn won 25-23, 31-29
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Hesston
1
vs Southeast of Saline
2
Hoisington Triangular: SES won in 3; Set scores not available at this time
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Central Plains
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-11, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Concordia
2
Concordia Triangular: Con won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 05 Final
Southeast of Saline
0
at Hoisington
2
Hoisington Triangular: Hoisington won 25-18, 25-20
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
TBA
at Beloit
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
TBA
at Ellsworth
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Concordia
at TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 06 TBA
Sacred Heart
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Lakeside
40
at St. John's-Tipton
36
8-Man DII District 4: Lake trailed 20-0; Scored 28 straight and never trailed again after 28-20 lead; 393 total offense, 361 rush; Kresin 21-185, 5 TD rush; McCoy20-168, TD rush. SJ/T: Gates 23-106, 2 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Washington County
8
at Lincoln
42
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Osborne
76
at Wakefield
8
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 FinalForfeit Home
Minneola
1
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley forfeit due to low numbers
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Rock Hills
14
at Bennington
62
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Tescott
50
6-Man District 2: Called in 3rd quarter
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Thunder Ridge
52
at Wheatland-Grinnell
6
8-Man DII District 6: @ Grainfield: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Stockton
6
at Decatur Community
54
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Norton
26
at Beloit
0
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Clay Center
53
at Concordia
0
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Russell
33
at Ellsworth
14
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Nemaha Central
24
at Minneapolis
0
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Smith Center
56
at Republic County
0
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Wabaunsee
30
at Sacred Heart
6
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 06 Final
Southeast of Saline
46
at Hillsboro
14
2A District 5
Sat, Oct. 07 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs Wichita Trinity Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia, Southeast of Saline
Sat, Oct. 07 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs Riley County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley, Rock Hills, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud, St. John's, Tescott
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
TBA
at Beloit
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
TBA
at Ellsworth
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
Concordia
at TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 07 TBA
Sacred Heart
at TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Rawlins County
2
Hill City Tournament: RC won 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at Hill City
0
Hill City Tournament: TR won 25-19, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Ness City
2
Hill City Tournament: NC won 25-7, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Golden Plains
2
Hill City Tournament: GP won 25-19, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Trego
2
Hill City Tournament: Trego won 25-21, 25-16
Tue, Oct. 10 TBA
Girls Golf
at Regional Meet
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: S-L won 25-13, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Rock Hills
3
at Osborne
0
RH won 25-23, 25-9, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: SJ/T won 25-19, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Stockton
1
at Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Southeast of Saline
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth leads 25-21, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Republic County
0
Minn won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Centre
0
at Sacred Heart
2
SH won 25-16, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Sylvan Lucas
1
vs Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lake won 25-19, 19-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Tescott
0
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: TR won 25-7, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Natoma
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-9, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Clay Center
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-19, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Pike Valley
2
vs Natoma
0
Lincoln Triangular: PV won 25-14, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Great Bend
1
vs Smith Center
2
Phillipsburg Triangular: SC won 15-25, 25-14, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Lakeside
2
at Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lake won 25-15, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Tescott
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: SJ/T won 25-5, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Stockton
2
vs Logan-Palco
0
Northern Valley Triangular: Stockton won 25-13, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Ellsworth
0
SES won 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Republic County
0
Minn won 25-16, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Clay Center
2
at Concordia
1
CC won 25-23, 19-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-18, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 10 Final
Smith Center
2
at Phillipsburg
0
Phillipsburg Triangular: SC won 25-13, 25-18
Thu, Oct. 12 4:00 PM
Cross Country
vs Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet
Area Teams Competing: All NPL & NCAA Teams and Smith Center
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Beloit
2
at Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-11, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Hutch Trinity
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-7, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Hill City
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Smith Center Pool: SC won 25-8, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Trego
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Smith Center Pool: SC won 25-22, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Beloit
2
at Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-15, 25-15; Wrapped up 8th straight NCAA title; School record win streak extended to 31 matches.
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Ellis
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Smith Center Pool: SC won 25-11, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 12 Final
Hoisington
2
at Ellsworth
1
Ellsworth Triangular: Hois won 20-25, 25-21, 25-22
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Wakefield
at Lakeside
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Bennington
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Osborne
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Clifton-Clyde
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Canton-Galva
at St. John's-Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Victoria
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Hill City
at Stockton
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Concordia
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Halstead
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Remington
at Minneapolis
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Ellis
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Smith Center
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Lyons
at Southeast of Saline
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
MCL Tournament Finals
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Abilene Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Hillsboro Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Osborne
at Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 9:00 AM
Tescott
at Natoma
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 10:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs Pike Valley
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 10:00 AM
Lincoln
vs Rock Hills
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 10:00 AM
Lakeside
vs Stockton
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 11:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs Tescott
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 11:00 AM
Lakeside
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 11:00 AM
Lincoln
at Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 12:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Natoma
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 12:00 PM
Osborne
vs Rock Hills
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 12:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Stockton
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 1:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs Lincoln
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 1:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Natoma
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 2:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 2:00 PM
Stockton
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 2:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Tescott
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS:
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Beloit
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Southern Cloud
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs St. John's-Tipton
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Chase
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:00 PM
Chase
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 6:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 19 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Ell-Saline
8-Man DI DIstrict 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Fairfield
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Washington County
at Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Cunningham
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Logan-Palco
@ Palco
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Chase
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Sharon Springs
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Stockton
at Quinter
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
TMP
at Beloit
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Rock Creek
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Riley County
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Valley Heights
1A District 5
Sat, Oct. 21
Cross Country
vs Regional Meets
Sites TBA
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
TBA
vs Beloit
3A Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Minneapolis
at TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Republic County
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Southeast of Saline
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
TBA
vs Lakeside
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Lincoln
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Natoma
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Pike Valley
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Rock Hills
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Southern Cloud
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Tescott
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 TBA
Stockton
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Photo by Dusty Deines
Photo by Dusty Deines
Posted: Oct 12, 2023

Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational; NPL & NCAA Meet

Lakeside High School hosted their annual cross country invitational along with the NPL and NCAA league meets on Thursday at Downs Golf Course.  In the invitational, Southeast of Saline took home the first place trophy in both the girls and boys 5k, leading to the NCAA league championship for both teams as well.  The Osborne girls and St. John's boys took home the NPL team titles.  Individually, Madison Howland of Smith Center won the girls Lakeside Invitational race with a time of 20:02, beating the second place finisher by 24 seconds.  Southeast of Saline had the top four finishes in both the Invitational and for the NCAA race as Brayden Walker took home the gold with a time of 17:20.  Ellie Callaway of Republic County finished first place in the NCAA girls ranks at 21:41.  In the NPL, Ryah Bertuccelli of Osborne claimed the gold medal at 22:18 in the girls race and in the boys race, Jonny Hamel had a time of 18:02 to take first place in the NPL.  Full results for the meet can be found below.

Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet Results

Pike Valley Story

St. John's Story