3-2-1A State Tennis in Topeka Friday & Saturday

The 3-2-1A State Tennis Tournament will take place at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka on Friday and Saturday. Six area athletes will be competing including Katie Weiss of Sacred Heart and Ashlyn Knight of Beloit in singles and the doubles teams of Gracie Riner & Leavie Riner and Claire Mick & Grace William both of Osborne. First round action will begin at 10:00 on Friday morning and for more information including qualifiers and live results, click the link below.

KSHSAA State Tennis Information