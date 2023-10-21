2023 KSHSAA Football Playoffs

Skip to navigation
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Wakefield
14
at
Lakeside
40
8-Man DII District 4: 40-14 at half; No scoring in 2nd half.
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Bennington
34
at
Lincoln
66
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Pike Valley
0
at
Osborne
68
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half; Osborne: Lantz 8-132, 4 TD rush.
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Rock Hills
8
at
Clifton-Clyde
54
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Pawnee Heights
49
at
Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Canton-Galva
60
at
St. John's-Tipton
8
Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Victoria
54
at
Sylvan Lucas
12
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
St. Francis
42
at
Thunder Ridge
66
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Hill City
72
at
Stockton
0
8-Man DI District 6: Called at half
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Beloit
6
at
Concordia
14
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Ellsworth
21
at
Halstead
0
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Remington
0
at
Minneapolis
35
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Republic County
6
at
Ellis
42
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Sacred Heart
0
at
Smith Center
48
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 13
Final
Lyons
7
at
Southeast of Saline
60
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Hoxie
0
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-18, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Minneapolis
0
vs
Halstead
2
Hillsboro Invitational Pool B: Halstead won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Thunder Ridge
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T 25-11, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Osborne
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Tescott
2
at
Natoma
1
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: Tescott won 25-19, 17-25, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Ellsworth
1
vs
Salina Central
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: SC won 25-14, 19-25, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Southern Cloud
1
vs
Pike Valley
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: PV won 25-16, 17-25, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Lincoln
1
vs
Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: RH won 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Lakeside
1
vs
Stockton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: Stockton won 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Concordia
1
vs
Holton
2
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Holton won 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Norton
0
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-15, 25-20; Lady Red MCL Tournament Champs!
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs
Tescott
0
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: SC won 25-13, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Lakeside
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-9
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Lincoln
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-15, 25-7
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Pike Valley
2
at
Natoma
1
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: PV won 23-25, 25-18, 25-9
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Osborne
0
vs
Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: RH won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Thunder Ridge
0
vs
Stockton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: Stockton won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Minneapolis
0
vs
Rock Creek
2
Hillsboro Invitational Pool B: RC won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Buhler
0
vs
Ellsworth
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Concordia
1
at
Sabetha
2
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Sabetha won 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs
Lakeside
1
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: TR won 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Osborne
2
vs
Lincoln
0
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: Osborne won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Southern Cloud
2
at
Natoma
1
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: SC won 18-25, 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Ellsworth
0
vs
Rossville
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Rossville won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Rock Hills
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-20, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Stockton
1
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T won 25-22, 17-25, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Pike Valley
2
vs
Tescott
0
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: PV won 25-22, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Minneapolis
2
vs
Haven
0
Hillsboro Invitational Pool B: Minn won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Concordia
2
vs
St. Marys Academy
1
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Con won 19-25, 25-19, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Ellsworth
0
vs
Smoky Valley
2
Abilene Tournament Semis: SV won 25-20, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Rock Hills
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Semis @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T won 25-9, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Stockton
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Semis @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-16, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at
Sylvan Lucas
0
NPL Tournament Championship @ Sylvan-Lucas: SJ/T won 25-22, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Stockton
1
vs
Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament 3rd Place @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: RH won 26-24, 23-25, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Ellsworth
2
vs
Royal Valley
0
Abilene Tournament 3rd Place: Ellsworth won 25-14, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 14
Final
Concordia
2
vs
Marysville
1
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Con won 25-20, 14-25, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Rock Hills
2
at
Lincoln
0
Lincoln Triangular: RH won 25-22, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Pike Valley
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Triangular: PV won 25-9, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Natoma
0
at
Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-22, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at
Sacred Heart
0
SES won 25-23, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Natoma
0
vs
Southern Cloud
2
Lakeside Triangular: SC won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Rock Hills
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Pike Valley
2
vs
Chase
0
Tescott Triangular: PV won 25-10, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Southern Cloud
0
at
Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-20, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at
Lincoln
0
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-4, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Chase
0
at
Tescott
2
Tescott Triangular: Tescott won 25-12, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Ell-Saline
0
at
Ellsworth
3
Ellsworth won 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at
Sacred Heart
0
SES won 25-23, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 17
Final
Phillipsburg
0
at
Beloit
3
Beloit leads 25-16, 25-10, 25-9
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 19
Final
St. John's-Tipton
50
at
Wakefield
22
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Lakeside
46
at
Pike Valley
0
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half; Lakeside: Kresin 13-132, 4 TD rush.
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Lincoln
14
at
Ell-Saline
54
8-Man DI DIstrict 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Osborne
46
at
Fairfield
0
Called early 3rd Q; Osborne: 200th career win for Steve Tiernan.
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Washington County
0
at
Rock Hills
40
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Southern Cloud
0
at
Cunningham
60
6-Man District 2: Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Sylvan Lucas
48
at
Logan-Palco
0
@ Palco: S-L: Ben Labertew 100th win as head coach
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
FinalForfeit Away
Chase
0
at
Tescott
1
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at
Sharon Springs
50
8-Man DII District 6: Called at 8:34, 4th Quarter
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Stockton
0
at
Quinter
50
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
TMP
6
at
Beloit
14
2A District 8
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Concordia
7
at
Rock Creek
43
3A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Southeast of Saline
30
at
Ellsworth
0
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Minneapolis
34
at
Riley County
41
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Republic County
20
at
Sacred Heart
51
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 20
Final
Smith Center
34
at
Valley Heights
22
1A District 5
Sat, Oct. 21
10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs
4A Regional Meet @ Buhler
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Sat, Oct. 21
10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs
3A Regional Meet @ Council Grove
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Sat, Oct. 21
10:00 AM
Cross Country
at
3A Regional Meet @ Sabetha
Area Teams Competing: Minneapolis
Sat, Oct. 21
10:00 AM
Cross Country
at
2A Regional Meet @ Meade
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center
Sat, Oct. 21
10:35 AM
Cross Country
at
3A Regional Meet @ Great Bend
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth
Sat, Oct. 21
10:35 AM
Cross Country
vs
1A Regional Meet @ Meade
Area Teams Competing: Natoma, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Sat, Oct. 21
10:35 AM
Cross Country
vs
1A Regional Meet @ Sabetha
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Sat, Oct. 21
11:20 AM
Cross Country
vs
2A Regional Meet @ Buhler
Area Teams Competing: Lincoln, Republic County, Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Rawlins County
vs
Lakeside
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Blue Valley-Randolph
vs
Pike Valley
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Otis-Bison
at
Tescott
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Bye
vs
St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Bennington
at
Republic County
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Hill City
vs
Smith Center
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
1:00 PM
Riley County
vs
Beloit
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Decatur Community
vs
Rock Hills
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Fairfield
vs
Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs
Golden Plains
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: @ Wheatland-Grinnell
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Axtell
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Abilene
vs
Concordia
4A Sub-State Semis:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Lincoln
vs
TMP
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
2:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs
Russell
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
3:00 PM
Osborne
at
Stockton
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
3:00 PM
Natoma
vs
Pawnee Heights
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
3:00 PM
Nickerson
vs
Southeast of Saline
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs
Hesston
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
Ell-Saline
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 21
4:00 PM
TBA
vs
St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State Semis: vs. Otis-Bison or Tescott
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Hanover
at
Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Rawlins County
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Blue Valley-Randolph
at
Osborne
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Linn
vs
Pike Valley
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Decatur Community
vs
Rock Hills
8-Man DI Cross-District
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Altoona-Midway
vs
Southern Cloud
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Frankfort
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
St. Francis
at
Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Bye
at
Tescott
6-Man Cross-District Playoff
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Central Plains
at
Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 26
7:00 PM
Stockton
vs
Washington County
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Lakin
at
Beloit
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Concordia
at
Wichita Collegiate
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Haven
at
Ellsworth
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Silver Lake
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Bluestem
vs
Republic County
1A Cross-District
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Sedgwick
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Chaparral
at
Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Belle Plaine
at
Smith Center
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Posted: Oct 21, 2023
2023 KSHSAA Football Playoffs
2023 KSHSAA Football Playoff Brackets & Information
