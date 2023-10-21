2023 KSHSAA Football Playoffs

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Wakefield
14
at Lakeside
40
8-Man DII District 4: 40-14 at half; No scoring in 2nd half.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Bennington
34
at Lincoln
66
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Osborne
68
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half; Osborne: Lantz 8-132, 4 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Rock Hills
8
at Clifton-Clyde
54
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Pawnee Heights
49
at Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Canton-Galva
60
at St. John's-Tipton
8
Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Victoria
54
at Sylvan Lucas
12
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
St. Francis
42
at Thunder Ridge
66
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Hill City
72
at Stockton
0
8-Man DI District 6: Called at half
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Beloit
6
at Concordia
14
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Ellsworth
21
at Halstead
0
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Remington
0
at Minneapolis
35
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Republic County
6
at Ellis
42
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Smith Center
48
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 13 Final
Lyons
7
at Southeast of Saline
60
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Hoxie
0
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-18, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Minneapolis
0
vs Halstead
2
Hillsboro Invitational Pool B: Halstead won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T 25-11, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Osborne
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Tescott
2
at Natoma
1
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: Tescott won 25-19, 17-25, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Ellsworth
1
vs Salina Central
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: SC won 25-14, 19-25, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Southern Cloud
1
vs Pike Valley
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: PV won 25-16, 17-25, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Lincoln
1
vs Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: RH won 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Lakeside
1
vs Stockton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: Stockton won 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Concordia
1
vs Holton
2
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Holton won 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Norton
0
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-15, 25-20; Lady Red MCL Tournament Champs!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs Tescott
0
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: SC won 25-13, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Lakeside
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Lincoln
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-15, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Pike Valley
2
at Natoma
1
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: PV won 23-25, 25-18, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Osborne
0
vs Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: RH won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
vs Stockton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: Stockton won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Minneapolis
0
vs Rock Creek
2
Hillsboro Invitational Pool B: RC won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Buhler
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Concordia
1
at Sabetha
2
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Sabetha won 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Lakeside
1
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: TR won 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Osborne
2
vs Lincoln
0
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: Osborne won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Southern Cloud
2
at Natoma
1
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: SC won 18-25, 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Rossville
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Rossville won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Rock Hills
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-20, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Stockton
1
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T won 25-22, 17-25, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Pike Valley
2
vs Tescott
0
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Natoma HS: PV won 25-22, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Minneapolis
2
vs Haven
0
Hillsboro Invitational Pool B: Minn won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Concordia
2
vs St. Marys Academy
1
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Con won 19-25, 25-19, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Smoky Valley
2
Abilene Tournament Semis: SV won 25-20, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Semis @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: SJ/T won 25-9, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Stockton
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Semis @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: S-L won 25-16, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Sylvan Lucas
0
NPL Tournament Championship @ Sylvan-Lucas: SJ/T won 25-22, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Stockton
1
vs Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament 3rd Place @ Sylvan-Lucas HS: RH won 26-24, 23-25, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Royal Valley
0
Abilene Tournament 3rd Place: Ellsworth won 25-14, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 14 Final
Concordia
2
vs Marysville
1
Sabetha Tournament Pool Play: Con won 25-20, 14-25, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Lincoln
0
Lincoln Triangular: RH won 25-22, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Pike Valley
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Triangular: PV won 25-9, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Natoma
0
at Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-22, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Sacred Heart
0
SES won 25-23, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Natoma
0
vs Southern Cloud
2
Lakeside Triangular: SC won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Pike Valley
2
vs Chase
0
Tescott Triangular: PV won 25-10, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-20, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Lincoln
0
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-4, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Chase
0
at Tescott
2
Tescott Triangular: Tescott won 25-12, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Ell-Saline
0
at Ellsworth
3
Ellsworth won 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Sacred Heart
0
SES won 25-23, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Phillipsburg
0
at Beloit
3
Beloit leads 25-16, 25-10, 25-9
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 19 Final
St. John's-Tipton
50
at Wakefield
22
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Lakeside
46
at Pike Valley
0
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half; Lakeside: Kresin 13-132, 4 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Lincoln
14
at Ell-Saline
54
8-Man DI DIstrict 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Osborne
46
at Fairfield
0
Called early 3rd Q; Osborne: 200th career win for Steve Tiernan.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Washington County
0
at Rock Hills
40
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Cunningham
60
6-Man District 2: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Sylvan Lucas
48
at Logan-Palco
0
@ Palco: S-L: Ben Labertew 100th win as head coach
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 FinalForfeit Away
Chase
0
at Tescott
1
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Sharon Springs
50
8-Man DII District 6: Called at 8:34, 4th Quarter
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Stockton
0
at Quinter
50
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
TMP
6
at Beloit
14
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Concordia
7
at Rock Creek
43
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Southeast of Saline
30
at Ellsworth
0
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Minneapolis
34
at Riley County
41
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Republic County
20
at Sacred Heart
51
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Smith Center
34
at Valley Heights
22
1A District 5
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs 4A Regional Meet @ Buhler
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Council Grove
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Meet @ Sabetha
Area Teams Competing: Minneapolis
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at 2A Regional Meet @ Meade
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center
Sat, Oct. 21 10:35 AM
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Meet @ Great Bend
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth
Sat, Oct. 21 10:35 AM
Cross Country
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Meade
Area Teams Competing: Natoma, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Sat, Oct. 21 10:35 AM
Cross Country
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Sabetha
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Sat, Oct. 21 11:20 AM
Cross Country
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Buhler
Area Teams Competing: Lincoln, Republic County, Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Rawlins County
vs Lakeside
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Blue Valley-Randolph
vs Pike Valley
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Otis-Bison
at Tescott
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Bye
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Bennington
at Republic County
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Hill City
vs Smith Center
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 1:00 PM
Riley County
vs Beloit
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Decatur Community
vs Rock Hills
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Fairfield
vs Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Golden Plains
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: @ Wheatland-Grinnell
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Axtell
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Abilene
vs Concordia
4A Sub-State Semis:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Lincoln
vs TMP
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 2:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Russell
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 3:00 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 3:00 PM
Natoma
vs Pawnee Heights
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 3:00 PM
Nickerson
vs Southeast of Saline
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Hesston
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs Ell-Saline
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 4:00 PM
TBA
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State Semis: vs. Otis-Bison or Tescott
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Hanover
at Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rawlins County
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Blue Valley-Randolph
at Osborne
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Linn
vs Pike Valley
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Decatur Community
vs Rock Hills
8-Man DI Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Altoona-Midway
vs Southern Cloud
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Frankfort
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Bye
at Tescott
6-Man Cross-District Playoff
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Central Plains
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Stockton
vs Washington County
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Lakin
at Beloit
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Wichita Collegiate
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Haven
at Ellsworth
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Silver Lake
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Bluestem
vs Republic County
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Sedgwick
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Chaparral
at Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine
at Smith Center
1A Cross-District Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
2023 KSHSAA Football Playoffs
Posted: Oct 21, 2023

2023 KSHSAA Football Playoffs

2023 KSHSAA Football Playoff Brackets & Information