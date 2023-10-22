Multiple Teams and Athletes Headed to State Cross Country

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Lincoln
0
Lincoln Triangular: RH won 25-22, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Pike Valley
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Triangular: PV won 25-9, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Natoma
0
at Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-22, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Sacred Heart
0
SES won 25-23, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Natoma
0
vs Southern Cloud
2
Lakeside Triangular: SC won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Pike Valley
2
vs Chase
0
Tescott Triangular: PV won 25-10, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-20, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Lincoln
0
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-4, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Chase
0
at Tescott
2
Tescott Triangular: Tescott won 25-12, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Ell-Saline
0
at Ellsworth
3
Ellsworth won 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Sacred Heart
0
SES won 25-23, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 17 Final
Phillipsburg
0
at Beloit
3
Beloit leads 25-16, 25-10, 25-9
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 19 Final
St. John's-Tipton
50
at Wakefield
22
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Lakeside
46
at Pike Valley
0
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half; Lakeside: Kresin 13-132, 4 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Lincoln
14
at Ell-Saline
54
8-Man DI DIstrict 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Osborne
46
at Fairfield
0
Called early 3rd Q; Osborne: 200th career win for Steve Tiernan.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Washington County
0
at Rock Hills
40
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Cunningham
60
6-Man District 2: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Sylvan Lucas
48
at Logan-Palco
0
@ Palco: S-L: Ben Labertew 100th win as head coach
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 FinalForfeit Away
Chase
0
at Tescott
1
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Sharon Springs
50
8-Man DII District 6: Called at 8:34, 4th Quarter
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Stockton
0
at Quinter
50
8-Man DI District 6
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
TMP
6
at Beloit
14
2A District 8
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Concordia
7
at Rock Creek
43
3A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Southeast of Saline
30
at Ellsworth
0
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Minneapolis
34
at Riley County
41
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Republic County
20
at Sacred Heart
51
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 20 Final
Smith Center
34
at Valley Heights
22
1A District 5
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs 4A Regional Meet @ Buhler
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Council Grove
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Meet @ Sabetha
Area Teams Competing: Minneapolis
Sat, Oct. 21 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at 2A Regional Meet @ Meade
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center
Sat, Oct. 21 10:35 AM
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Meet @ Great Bend
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth
Sat, Oct. 21 10:35 AM
Cross Country
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Meade
Area Teams Competing: Natoma, Stockton, Thunder Ridge
Sat, Oct. 21 10:35 AM
Cross Country
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Sabetha
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Tipton
Sat, Oct. 21 11:20 AM
Cross Country
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Buhler
Area Teams Competing: Lincoln, Republic County, Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Rawlins County
2
vs Lakeside
0
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: RC won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
2
vs Pike Valley
0
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: BV-R won 25-11, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Otis-Bison
2
at Tescott
0
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: O-B won 25-14, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Bye
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Bennington
2
at Republic County
0
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County: Benn won 25-14, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Hill City
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County: SC won 25-4, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Riley County
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Beloit won 25-15, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Decatur Community
2
vs Rock Hills
0
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: DC won 25-17, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Fairfield
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: S-L won 25-10, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Golden Plains
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: @ Wheatland-Grinnell: GP won 25-17, 23-25, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Axtell
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Axtell won 25-11, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Abilene
2
vs Concordia
1
4A Sub-State Semis: Abilene won 17-25, 26-24, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Lincoln
0
vs TMP
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Republic County: TMP won 25-11, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Minneapolis
1
vs Russell
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Russ won 26-28, 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Osborne
0
at Stockton
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: Stockton won 25-13, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Natoma
0
vs Pawnee Heights
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: PH won 25-9, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Nickerson
0
vs Southeast of Saline
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: SES won 25-23, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Hesston
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Hesston won 25-12, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
1
vs Ell-Saline
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd: E-S won 24-26, 25-21, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
TMP
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State Semis @ Republic County: SC won 25-8, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Otis-Bison
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis: SJ/T won 25-23, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Russell
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Semis: Beloit won 25-8, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Southeast of Saline
0
vs Smoky Valley
2
3A Sub-State Semis: Smoky Valley won 25-23, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Decatur Community
1
at Stockton
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis: Stockton won 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Bennington
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State Championship @ Republic County: SC won 25-11, 25-13. SC to 2A State for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Nemaha Central
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Championship: Beloit won 25-18, 25-10; Beloit to 3A State!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Goessel
2
vs Sylvan Lucas
0
1A-DI Sub-State Semis: Goessel won 25-15, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Pawnee Heights
1
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Championship: SJ/T won 25-8, 23-25, 25-16. SJ/T to State for 2nd straight season.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 21 Final
Rawlins County
2
at Stockton
0
1A-DI Sub-State Championship: RC won 26-24, 31-29
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 6:00 PM
Hanover
at Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rawlins County
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Blue Valley-Randolph
at Osborne
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Linn
vs Pike Valley
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Decatur Community
vs Rock Hills
8-Man DI Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Centre
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Frankfort
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Bye
at Tescott
6-Man Cross-District Playoff
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Central Plains
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Stockton
vs Washington County
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football Thu, Oct. 26 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine
at Smith Center
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 9:30 AM
Goodland
vs Beloit
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 11:00 AM
Elyria Christian
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 11:30 AM
Smoky Valley
vs Beloit
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 1:00 PM
Wallace County
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 1:30 PM
Heritage Christian
vs Beloit
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 3:00 PM
Argonia
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 4:30 PM
Sedan
vs Smith Center
2A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 6:30 PM
Maranatha Academy
vs Smith Center
2A State Pool 1:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Lakin
at Beloit
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Wichita Collegiate
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Haven
at Ellsworth
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Silver Lake
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Bluestem
at Republic County
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Sedgwick
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Chaparral
at Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 8:30 PM
Hillsboro
vs Smith Center
2A State Pool 1:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Peabody-Burns
at Tescott
6-Man Regional Playoff
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Multiple Teams and Athletes Headed to State Cross Country
Posted: Oct 22, 2023

Multiple Teams and Athletes Headed to State Cross Country

A large number of nckssports.com area athletes are headed to the KSHSAA State Cross Country Championships this coming Saturday, October 28.

In Class 3A, Southeast of Saline took the team championship on both the boys and girls side at the 3A Regional in Council Grove on Saturday.  The boys had 19 points, which was 103 points better than second place West Franklin with 122.  The girls team race was a bit closer as Southeast won by 43 points, scoring 41 ahead of second place West Franklin with 84.  All team members qualified for State for the Trojans.  Southeast of Saline had the top four finishers in the boys race as Brayden Walker won the regional championship with a time of 16:30.60, followed by teammates Levi Allen (2nd), Cayden Walker (3rd) and Jacob Bircher (4th).  Ben Grauerholz also finished top ten in ninth place.  In the girls race, Anna Jackson (7th), Piper Brown (8th) and Abby Commerford (9th) were all in the top ten. 

Also in 3A, Beloit's Lance Lundine finished 5th place at the Great Bend Regional to qualify for State for the fourth straight year.  Joel Abell of Minneapolis finished tenth place at the Sabetha 3A Regional to qualify for State at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence as well.  On the girls side in Sabetha, Serenity Knoll of Minneapolis finished 11th to punch her ticket to the State meet.

In Class 1A at Sabetha, two area schools took home team championships as the St. John's boys and Osborne girls finished first.  The St. John's boys finished with 50 points, 29 points ahead of second place Axtell.  The Osborne girls won by the slimmest of margins with 59 points to 60 for second place Northern Heights.  Top ten area finishers on the boys side were Jonny Hamel of Osborne (4th), Aiden Conrad of Osborne (5th) and Nicholas Niewald of St. John's (10th).  Gabriel Roderick of St. John's finished 11th, while Harlan Pancost of Sylvan-Lucas (13th) and Luke Hollerich of Tipton (14th) also qualified for 1A State at Wamego.  In the girls race at Sabetha, Osborne's Ryah Bertuccelli was the top area finisher in second place, while Kate Kendig finished fifth for the Bulldogs.  St. John's also qualified their full girls team with a fourth place finish.  Their top individual finisher was Christiana Niewald in sixth place.  Codie Huehl of Sylvan-Lucas (4th) and Breanna Reeves of Pike Valley (7th) also qualified for 1A State.

In Class 2A, the Sacred Heart girls team took the championship at the Buhler Regional in Hutchinson.  The Lady Knights had 38 points ahead of second place Sterling with 49.  Gracy Dorzweiler was the top individual finisher for Sacred Heart in third place, while Mia Hamilton finished fifth place.  Republic County finished third to qualify their entire team as well.  Their top individual finisher wasEllie Callaway in second place, while Dakota Clausen-Peters finished fourth.  Olivia Dail of Lincoln (11th) also qualfied for State on the girls side.  On the boys side in Hutchinson, Sacred Heart's Brady Wells finished seventh to qualify for State at Wamego.

At the 2A Regional in Great Bend, Smith Center freshman Madison Howland continued her dominant season with a championship in the girls race, finishing with a time of 18:58.26, 39 seconds better than the second place finisher Avery Boydston of Ellis.  Serrena Armknecht also qualified for State for Smith Center with a ninth place finish.  In the boys race, Gavin Hickert of Smith Center finished in 11th place to qualify for State.

The full results from Regionals and all the info for State Cross Country can be found at the links below.

KSHSAA Regional Cross Country Assignments & Results

KSHSAA State Cross Country Qualifiers and Information

St. John's Story at Sabetha 1A Regional

Pike Valley Story at Sabetha 1A Regional