2023 KVA All-State Tournament Teams Announced

Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Hanover
54
at Lakeside
8
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at 2:02 in 3rd Quarter
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Lincoln
32
at Rawlins County
36
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Decatur Community
38
vs Rock Hills
20
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Sacred Heart
7
vs Sedgwick
35
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
6
at Osborne
56
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at 6:44 in 3rd Quarter
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Pike Valley
48
vs Linn
92
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Southern Cloud
13
at Centre
58
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
at Frankfort
60
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at half.
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
St. Francis
20
at Sylvan Lucas
56
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Bye
0
at Tescott
1
6-Man Cross-District Playoff
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Central Plains
56
at Thunder Ridge
8
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at 4:18 in 3rd Quarter.
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Stockton
18
vs Washington County
50
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Belle Plaine
20
at Smith Center
71
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Goodland
0
vs Beloit
2
3A State Pool 1: Beloit won 25-12, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Elyria Christian
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII State Pool 2: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Smoky Valley
2
vs Beloit
0
3A State Pool 1: SV won 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Wallace County
2
vs St. John's-Tipton
1
1A-DII State Pool 2: WC won 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Heritage Christian
1
vs Beloit
2
3A State Pool 1: Beloilt won 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Argonia
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII State Pool 2: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Sedan
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A State Pool 1: SC won 25-14, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Maranatha Academy
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A State Pool 1: SC won 25-22, 27-25
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Lakin
0
at Beloit
50
2A Cross-District Playoff: Beloit 444-97 in total yds. Weston 4-6-188 pass yds-3 TD Passes.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Concordia
7
at Wichita Collegiate
49
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Haven
0
at Ellsworth
42
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Silver Lake
58
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Bluestem
12
at Republic County
6
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Chaparral
7
vs Southeast of Saline
56
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Hillsboro
2
vs Smith Center
0
2A State Pool 1: Hillsboro won 26-24, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
vs Hanover
2
1A-DII State Semis: Hanover won 25-10, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
St. John's-Tipton
1
vs Wallace County
2
1A-DII State 3rd Place: Wallace County wins 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
Smith Center
0
vs Hoxie
2
2A State Tournament Semis: Hoxie won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Inman
0
2A State 3rd Place: SC won 25-20, 25-21
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 5:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Minneola
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Peabody-Burns
at Tescott
6-Man Regional Playoff
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Rural Vista
at Osborne
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Marion
at Smith Center
1A Regional Playoffs:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Hoisington
2A Regional Playoffs:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Kingman
at Southeast of Saline
2A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Garden Plain
2A Regional Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
2023 KVA All-State Tournament Teams Announced
Posted: Oct 30, 2023

2023 KVA All-State Tournament Teams Announced

The Kansas Volleyball Association announced their All-State Tournament teams for 2023.  From the area, Beloit's Addison Budke was selected for the third straight year and Mylie Brown for the second in a row in 3A.  In 2A, Camryn Hutchinson was selected for the third straight year for Smith Center and Gracie Kirchhoff for the second time.  Carlie Brummer and Aubrey Gengler of St. John's/Tipton were picked for the 1A-DII All-State Tournament Team, each for the first time.  For a full look at the selections, visit the link below.

2023 KVA All-State Tournament Teams