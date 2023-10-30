2023 KVA All-State Tournament Teams Announced

The Kansas Volleyball Association announced their All-State Tournament teams for 2023. From the area, Beloit's Addison Budke was selected for the third straight year and Mylie Brown for the second in a row in 3A. In 2A, Camryn Hutchinson was selected for the third straight year for Smith Center and Gracie Kirchhoff for the second time. Carlie Brummer and Aubrey Gengler of St. John's/Tipton were picked for the 1A-DII All-State Tournament Team, each for the first time. For a full look at the selections, visit the link below.

2023 KVA All-State Tournament Teams