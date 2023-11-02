Area Athletes Selected for NWKS All-Star Volleyball Match

Six area athletes have been selected to play in the annual Northwest Kansas All-Star Volleyball Match in Colby on November 11. Mylie Brown of Beloit, Dakota Kattenberg and Gracie Kirchhoff of Smith Center along with Hudson Wolters from Osborne, Sylvan-Lucas' Emma Cline and Breckyn Williams of Stockton will be part of the festivities. A full look at the teams and selections can be found below.

COLBY -- Rosters for the Annual Northwest Kansas All-Star Volleyball Match featuring area high school seniors have been announced. The games on Saturday, Nov. 11, begin at 12 p.m. in the Colby Event Center.

Following is a tentative list of players and the high schools they represent.

Team 1

Anna Thielen, Russell; Lillian Payne, Ransom/Western Plains; Braxton Cox, Northern Valley; Abby Micek, Rawlins County; Kamryn Oien, Decatur Community; Madeline Myers, Wichita County; Ansley Delimont, Logan/Palco; Myah Mattheyer, Trego Community; Aidan Grumbein, La Crosse; Austyn Cox, Northern Valley; Monica Jordan, Ness City.

The coach for Team 1 is Bailey Argabright of Rawlins County High School.

Team 2

Makenna Flax, Trego Community; Cydnee Rider, Logan/Palco; Aubree Richardson, Wallace County; Mary Baird, Northern Valley; Sara Whitney, Plainville; Aubree Hanna, Hill City; Jordyn Boxberger, Hoisington; Karli Krier Oakley; Sadie King, Triplains/Brewster; Brandy Blackwood, Quinter.

Team 2's coach is Sabrina Dietz from Trego Community High School.

Team 3

Emma Cline, Sylvan-Lucas Unified; Haley Biermann, Goodland; Avery Ziegler, Trego Community; Kennidy Amrein, Victoria; Payton Morris, Hill City; Brooke Birney, Russell; Avery Parrott, La Crosse; Karoline Schroeder, Wheatland-Grinnell; Iliany Yanez, Greeley County; Kennedy Werth, Quinter.

The team is coached by Jordan Stewart from Greeley County High School.

Team 4

Caybrie Kvasnicka, Quinter; Hali Booi, Colby; Dakota Kattenberg, Smith Center; Samantha Vogel, Lakin; Kylee Hahn, Hoisington; KyLynn Miller, Weskan; Haley Blochlinger, Goodland; Dayanara Castillo, Scott Community; Madison Schroeder, Triplains/Brewster; Adrian Wynn, Trego Community; Kenzie Wells, Logan/Palco.

Colby High School's Shelby Mosier is the coach for Team 4.

Team 5

Danae Rodriguez, Ness City; Jordyn Beckman, Wheatland-Grinnell; Kelsey Selensky, Quinter; Breckyn Williams, Stockton; Maci Weigel, Decatur Community; Kenlee Mackley, Triplains/Brewster; Gracie Gundlach, Heartland Christian School; McKaylee Day, La Crosse; Erika Felker, Scott Community; Kinzie Lohman-Fuller, Lakin.

Karen Seib of Ness City High School is coaching Team 5.

Team 6

Grace Lee, Hill City; Joslyn Nichols, Triplains/Brewster; Brooklan Ivans, Goodland; Jolyn Johnson, Plainville; Shakira Cook, Decatur Community; Gracie Kirchhoff, Smith Center; Megan Ricke, Wichita County; Jara Davidson, Lakin; Essie Nykaenen, Weskan; Marissa Myers, Russell.

The coach for Team 6 is Kayla Pettibone of Triplains/Brewster High School.

Team 7

Elizabeth Showalter, La Crosse; Makaila Matthies, Saint Francis; Lacey Bergsten, Triplains/Brewster; Jordyn Fleckenstein, Golden Plains; Aidyn Witt, Decatur Community; Mylie Brown, Beloit; Sidney Biermann, Wichita County; Jaxi Mitchek, Goodland; Hudson Wolters, Osborne; Michelle Richmeier, Hill City.

Shaylinn Zweygardt from Saint Francis Community High School is the coach of Team 7.