Area Athletes Selected for NWKS All-Star Volleyball Match

Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Hanover
54
at Lakeside
8
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at 2:02 in 3rd Quarter
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Lincoln
32
at Rawlins County
36
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Decatur Community
38
vs Rock Hills
20
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Sacred Heart
7
vs Sedgwick
35
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
6
at Osborne
56
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at 6:44 in 3rd Quarter
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Pike Valley
48
vs Linn
92
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Southern Cloud
13
at Centre
58
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
at Frankfort
60
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at half.
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
St. Francis
20
at Sylvan Lucas
56
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Bye
0
at Tescott
1
6-Man Cross-District Playoff
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Central Plains
56
at Thunder Ridge
8
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff: Called at 4:18 in 3rd Quarter.
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Stockton
18
vs Washington County
50
8-Man DI Cross-District
Boys Football Thu, Oct. 26 Final
Belle Plaine
20
at Smith Center
71
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Goodland
0
vs Beloit
2
3A State Pool 1: Beloit won 25-12, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Elyria Christian
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII State Pool 2: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Smoky Valley
2
vs Beloit
0
3A State Pool 1: SV won 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Wallace County
2
vs St. John's-Tipton
1
1A-DII State Pool 2: WC won 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Heritage Christian
1
vs Beloit
2
3A State Pool 1: Beloilt won 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Argonia
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII State Pool 2: SJ/T won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Sedan
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A State Pool 1: SC won 25-14, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Maranatha Academy
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A State Pool 1: SC won 25-22, 27-25
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Lakin
0
at Beloit
50
2A Cross-District Playoff: Beloit 444-97 in total yds. Weston 4-6-188 pass yds-3 TD Passes.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Concordia
7
at Wichita Collegiate
49
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Haven
0
at Ellsworth
42
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Silver Lake
58
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Bluestem
12
at Republic County
6
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Chaparral
7
vs Southeast of Saline
56
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 27 Final
Hillsboro
2
vs Smith Center
0
2A State Pool 1: Hillsboro won 26-24, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
vs Hanover
2
1A-DII State Semis: Hanover won 25-10, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
St. John's-Tipton
1
vs Wallace County
2
1A-DII State 3rd Place: Wallace County wins 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
Smith Center
0
vs Hoxie
2
2A State Tournament Semis: Hoxie won 25-13, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 28 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Inman
0
2A State 3rd Place: SC won 25-20, 25-21
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 5:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Minneola
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Peabody-Burns
at Tescott
6-Man Regional Playoff
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Rural Vista
at Osborne
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Marion
at Smith Center
1A Regional Playoffs:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Hoisington
2A Regional Playoffs:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Kingman
at Southeast of Saline
2A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Garden Plain
2A Regional Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Area Athletes Selected for NWKS All-Star Volleyball Match
Posted: Nov 02, 2023

Six area athletes have been selected to play in the annual Northwest Kansas All-Star Volleyball Match in Colby on November 11.  Mylie Brown of Beloit, Dakota Kattenberg and Gracie Kirchhoff of Smith Center along with Hudson Wolters from Osborne, Sylvan-Lucas' Emma Cline and Breckyn Williams of Stockton will be part of the festivities.  A full look at the teams and selections can be found below.

COLBY -- Rosters for the Annual Northwest Kansas All-Star Volleyball Match featuring area high school seniors have been announced. The games on Saturday, Nov. 11, begin at 12 p.m. in the Colby Event Center.

Following is a tentative list of players and the high schools they represent.

Team 1
Anna Thielen, Russell; Lillian Payne, Ransom/Western Plains; Braxton Cox, Northern Valley; Abby Micek, Rawlins County; Kamryn Oien, Decatur Community; Madeline Myers, Wichita County; Ansley Delimont, Logan/Palco; Myah Mattheyer, Trego Community; Aidan Grumbein, La Crosse; Austyn Cox, Northern Valley; Monica Jordan, Ness City.

The coach for Team 1 is Bailey Argabright of Rawlins County High School.

Team 2

Makenna Flax, Trego Community; Cydnee Rider, Logan/Palco; Aubree Richardson, Wallace County; Mary Baird, Northern Valley; Sara Whitney, Plainville; Aubree Hanna, Hill City; Jordyn Boxberger, Hoisington; Karli Krier Oakley; Sadie King, Triplains/Brewster; Brandy Blackwood, Quinter.

Team 2's coach is Sabrina Dietz from Trego Community High School.

Team 3
Emma Cline, Sylvan-Lucas Unified; Haley Biermann, Goodland; Avery Ziegler, Trego Community; Kennidy Amrein, Victoria; Payton Morris, Hill City; Brooke Birney, Russell; Avery Parrott, La Crosse; Karoline Schroeder, Wheatland-Grinnell; Iliany Yanez, Greeley County; Kennedy Werth, Quinter.

The team is coached by Jordan Stewart from Greeley County High School.

Team 4
Caybrie Kvasnicka, Quinter; Hali Booi, Colby; Dakota Kattenberg, Smith Center; Samantha Vogel, Lakin; Kylee Hahn, Hoisington; KyLynn Miller, Weskan; Haley Blochlinger, Goodland; Dayanara Castillo, Scott Community; Madison Schroeder, Triplains/Brewster; Adrian Wynn, Trego Community; Kenzie Wells, Logan/Palco.

Colby High School's Shelby Mosier is the coach for Team 4.

Team 5
Danae Rodriguez, Ness City; Jordyn Beckman, Wheatland-Grinnell; Kelsey Selensky, Quinter; Breckyn Williams, Stockton; Maci Weigel, Decatur Community; Kenlee Mackley, Triplains/Brewster; Gracie Gundlach, Heartland Christian School; McKaylee Day, La Crosse; Erika Felker, Scott Community; Kinzie Lohman-Fuller, Lakin.   

Karen Seib of Ness City High School is coaching Team 5.

Team 6
Grace Lee, Hill City; Joslyn Nichols, Triplains/Brewster; Brooklan Ivans, Goodland; Jolyn Johnson, Plainville; Shakira Cook, Decatur Community; Gracie Kirchhoff, Smith Center; Megan Ricke, Wichita County; Jara Davidson, Lakin; Essie Nykaenen, Weskan; Marissa Myers, Russell.

The coach for Team 6 is Kayla Pettibone of Triplains/Brewster High School.

Team 7
Elizabeth Showalter, La Crosse; Makaila Matthies, Saint Francis; Lacey Bergsten, Triplains/Brewster; Jordyn Fleckenstein, Golden Plains; Aidyn Witt, Decatur Community; Mylie Brown, Beloit; Sidney Biermann, Wichita County;  Jaxi Mitchek, Goodland; Hudson Wolters, Osborne; Michelle Richmeier, Hill City.

Shaylinn Zweygardt from Saint Francis Community High School is the coach of Team 7.