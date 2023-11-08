Brown Signs with FHSU Volleyball

Beloit senior Mylie Brown signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Brown is headed to Fort Hays State University to further her career and education.

Brown has been a mainstay in Brandy Paul's Beloit volleyball rotation since her freshman season. Recently, she picked up her fourth straight first team All-NCAA league honor. Brown had a stellar season in helping lead Beloit to a 39-3 record and a 3A State Tournament appearance. She finished with 364 kills, 216 digs, a career high 260 serves received, 60 aces with a 90% serve success rate and 23 blocks. She surpassed the 1,000 kill and 1,000 dig marks, finishing her career with 1,337 kills and 1,075 digs to go along with 213 service aces. Her top season numbers were: 503 kills and 339 digs in 2021 and 71 aces in 2022.

Brown has been a Kansas Volleyball Association 3A All-State second team pick the past two seasons prior to this year as the 2023 honors have yet to be released. She was selected to the 2023 KVA 3A All-State Tournament team this season.