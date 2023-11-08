 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Sylvan Lucas
6
at Minneola
28
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Peabody-Burns
19
at Tescott
69
6-Man Regional Playoff
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Rural Vista
6
at Osborne
60
8-Man DII Regional Playoff: Called at half. Osborne led 22-0 after 1st; Garman 3 TD rush, TD pass.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Marion
38
at Smith Center
14
1A Regional Playoffs:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Beloit
6
at Hoisington
35
2A Regional Playoffs: Beloit: led 6-0, Hoisington 35-straight, 28-0 2nd half.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Kingman
28
at Southeast of Saline
36
2A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Ellsworth
34
at Garden Plain
31
2A Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 10 6:30 PM
Osborne
at Axtell
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 10 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Waverly
6-Man Sectional Playoff
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 10 7:00 PM
Norton
at Ellsworth
2A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 10 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Hoisington
2A Sectional Playoff
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Pictured: Front row (L to R): Melissa Brown (Mom), Mylie Brown, Jerry Brown (Dad); Back row (L to R): Assistant Coach Stephanie Litton, Head Coach Brandy Paul, Assistant Coach Josie Burke. (Photo courtesy Beloit AD Kyle Beisner)
Posted: Nov 08, 2023

Brown Signs with FHSU Volleyball

Beloit senior Mylie Brown signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the collegiate level on Wednesday.  Brown is headed to Fort Hays State University to further her career and education.

Brown has been a mainstay in Brandy Paul's Beloit volleyball rotation since her freshman season.  Recently, she picked up her fourth straight first team All-NCAA league honor.  Brown had a stellar season in helping lead Beloit to a 39-3 record and a 3A State Tournament appearance.  She finished with 364 kills, 216 digs, a career high 260 serves received, 60 aces with a 90% serve success rate and 23 blocks.  She surpassed the 1,000 kill and 1,000 dig marks, finishing her career with 1,337 kills and 1,075 digs to go along with 213 service aces.  Her top season numbers were: 503 kills and 339 digs in 2021 and 71 aces in 2022.

Brown has been a Kansas Volleyball Association 3A All-State second team pick the past two seasons prior to this year as the 2023 honors have yet to be released.  She was selected to the 2023 KVA 3A All-State Tournament team this season.