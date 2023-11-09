 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Sylvan Lucas
6
at Minneola
28
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Peabody-Burns
19
at Tescott
69
6-Man Regional Playoff
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Rural Vista
6
at Osborne
60
8-Man DII Regional Playoff: Called at half. Osborne led 22-0 after 1st; Garman 3 TD rush, TD pass.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Marion
38
at Smith Center
14
1A Regional Playoffs:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Beloit
6
at Hoisington
35
2A Regional Playoffs: Beloit: led 6-0, Hoisington 35-straight, 28-0 2nd half.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Kingman
28
at Southeast of Saline
36
2A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 03 Final
Ellsworth
34
at Garden Plain
31
2A Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 10 6:30 PM
Osborne
at Axtell
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 10 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Waverly
6-Man Sectional Playoff
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 10 7:00 PM
Norton
at Ellsworth
2A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 10 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Hoisington
2A Sectional Playoff
Pictured: Front (L to R): Becky Kirchhoff (Mom), Gracie Kirchhoff, Josh Kirchhoff (Dad); Back (L to R): Smith Center Assistant Coach Denyse Kattenberg, Sterling Head Coach John Harding, Smith Center Head Coach Nick Linn (Photo courtesy of Lady Red Volleyball)
Posted: Nov 09, 2023

Kirchhoff Inks with Sterling Volleyball

Smith Center Senior Gracie Kirchhoff has signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Sterling College for the 2024-25 school year.

Kirchhoff has been a key factor in a long run of success for the Lady Red volleyball program as a mainstay in the lineup since her freshman season.  As a senior, Kirchhoff elevated her game and had career highs of 522 kills, 135 blocks, 319 digs and 40 aces with a 92% success rate on serve.  Those numbers helped in leading Smith Center to a 39-6 finish with a third place trophy at the 2A State Tournament.  She also surpassed the 1,000 career kill mark midway through the season and finished her career with 1,242 kills.  That number puts Kirchhoff second all-time in Smith Center history behind Tallon Rentschler.

Kirchhoff was a Mid-Continent League all-league pick all four seasons.  The past two years she was a first team selection, made the second team in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020.  Kirchoff was also named to the Kansas Volleyball Association All-State Tournament Team in 2022 and 2023.  She was a second-team All-State pick by the KVA last season.  This season's honors are yet to be released, but Kirchhoff will certainly be in the running.