Kirchhoff Inks with Sterling Volleyball

Smith Center Senior Gracie Kirchhoff has signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Sterling College for the 2024-25 school year.

Kirchhoff has been a key factor in a long run of success for the Lady Red volleyball program as a mainstay in the lineup since her freshman season. As a senior, Kirchhoff elevated her game and had career highs of 522 kills, 135 blocks, 319 digs and 40 aces with a 92% success rate on serve. Those numbers helped in leading Smith Center to a 39-6 finish with a third place trophy at the 2A State Tournament. She also surpassed the 1,000 career kill mark midway through the season and finished her career with 1,242 kills. That number puts Kirchhoff second all-time in Smith Center history behind Tallon Rentschler.

Kirchhoff was a Mid-Continent League all-league pick all four seasons. The past two years she was a first team selection, made the second team in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020. Kirchoff was also named to the Kansas Volleyball Association All-State Tournament Team in 2022 and 2023. She was a second-team All-State pick by the KVA last season. This season's honors are yet to be released, but Kirchhoff will certainly be in the running.