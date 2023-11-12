2023 KVA All-State Teams Released

The Kansas Volleyball Association has released their 2023 All-State teams. There was strong representation for the nckssports.com area. For Beloit in Class 3A, Mylie Brown and Addison Budke were first team selections. Sophia Thompson was chosen to the second team and Brandy Paul was named the 3A Coach of the Year. Smith Center's Camryn Hutchinson and Gracie Kirchhoff were first team picks in 2A and Dakota Kattenberg was named honorable mention. In 1A-DII, Carlie Brummer of St. John's/Tipton was a second team selection, while Aubrey Gengler of the Lady Jays made the honorable mention list. In 1A-DI, Lauren Brummet of Lakeside was an honorable mention selection. The full list of all-state picks can be seen below.

2023 KVA All-State Volleyball Teams