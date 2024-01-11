Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Fri, Jan. 05 2:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Tri-County Tournament @ Dewitt, NE (Area teams: Republic County)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Beloit
40
at Hoisington
38
Beloit: Budke 16, Thompson 15 (3-3's). Hoisington led 31-19 at half. Had no FG's, just 7 FT's 2nd half.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Ellsworth
55
at Republic County
30
EW: Peschka 12, Tenbrink 10.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Southeast of Saline
42
at Minneapolis
37
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Lakeside
54
at Pike Valley
29
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Osborne
59
at Lincoln
24
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Southern Cloud
18
at Natoma
32
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
St. John's-Tipton
58
at Rock Hills
51
SJ/T: J. Gengler 19, C. Brummer 13, L. Gengler 12. RH: B. Simmelink 21, Mizner 17.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Sylvan Lucas
66
at Tescott
9
S-L: Labertew 26
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Postponed
Concordia
at Wamego
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Sacred Heart
49
at TMP
38
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Ellis
23
at Smith Center
62
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Osborne
61
at Lincoln
35
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Beloit
48
at Hoisington
37
Beloit: Beisner 18.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Ellsworth
59
at Republic County
30
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Southeast of Saline
67
at Minneapolis
32
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Southern Cloud
59
at Natoma
25
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Lakeside
51
at Pike Valley
57
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
St. John's-Tipton
58
at Rock Hills
42
SJ/T: Horinek 15, Gates 10. RH: McDill 13, Reynolds 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Sylvan Lucas
53
at Tescott
44
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Postponed
Concordia
at Wamego
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Sacred Heart
66
at TMP
43
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 Final
Ellis
56
at Smith Center
48
Sat, Jan. 06 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Ellsworth Invitational (Boys & Girls) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Southeast of Saline)
Sat, Jan. 06 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Tri-County Tournament @ Dewitt, NE (Area teams: Republic County)
Sat, Jan. 06 10:00 AM
Wrestling
vs JR Durham Invitational @ Norton (Area teams: Beloit, Smith Center, Stockton)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Minneapolis
at Valley Heights
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Cancelled
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Lincoln
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Victoria
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Concordia
at Marysville
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Lincoln
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Minneapolis
at Valley Heights
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Cancelled
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Victoria
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 Postponed
Concordia
at Marysville
Wed, Jan. 10 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 2:00PM
Wrestling
vs Hoisington Round Robin (Boys & Girls) (Area teams: Osborne)
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Minneapolis vs. Riley County
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 5:30 PM
Republic County
vs Beloit vs. Republic County
Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Wrestling
vs Superior (NE) Tournament (Area teams: Republic County, Smith Center)
Fri, Jan. 12 4:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Southern Cloud
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Natoma
vs Lincoln
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Rock Hills
vs Thunder Ridge
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Natoma
vs Pike Valley
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Tescott
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Rock Hills
vs Pike Valley
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Concordia
at Chapman
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Republic County
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Stockton
vs Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Lincoln
vs Tescott
NPL Tournament Play-In:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Republic County
at Smith Center
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
at Basehor-Linwood Tournament (Area teams: Concordia)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Girls Tournament (Area teams: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:30 AM
Wrestling
vs Oberlin Tournament (Area teams: Osborne, Smith Center, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 10:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Jayhusker Invitational @ Marysville (Area teams: Beloit)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
TMP
vs Smith Center
MCL Tournament Feather Bracket:
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 3:00 PM
TBA
vs Thunder Ridge
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. St. John's/Tipton or Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 3:00 PM
TBA
vs Osborne
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Natoma or Lincoln
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 3:30 PM
Ellinwood
vs Minneapolis
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 4:30 PM
TBA
vs Southern Cloud
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Pike Valley or Natoma
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 4:30 PM
TBA
vs Osborne
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Thunder Ridge or Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Ellsworth
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Lyons
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 6:00 PM
TBA
vs Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Lakeside or Tescott
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 6:00 PM
TBA
vs Stockton
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Pike Valley or Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 6:00 PM
TBA
at Smith Center
MCL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Oakley or Hill City
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 7:30 PM
TBA
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Sylvan-Lucas or Stockton
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 7:30 PM
TBA
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament 1st Rd: vs. Tescott or Lincoln
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 3:30 PM
Ellsworth
vs LaCrosse
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 4:30 PM
Republic County
vs Remington
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 6:00 PM
Lyons
vs Southeast of Saline
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Hillsboro
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 7:45 PM
Concordia
at Halstead
Adolph Rupp Invitational 1st Rd:
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Ellsworth
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Republic County vs. Thayer Central
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Abilene
vs Concordia vs. Abilene
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs Hays
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 4:45 PM
Beloit
vs Ulysses
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Fri, Jan. 19 1:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Nickerson Girls Tournament (Area teams: Stockton)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:00 PM
Wrestling
at Beloit Invite (Area teams: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center, Stockton)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Council Grove Tournament (Area teams: Southeast of Saline)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:30 PM
Wrestling
vs Hays Senior Prairie Classic (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Fri, Jan. 19 3:30PM
Wrestling
vs Thayer Central (NE) Invitational (Area teams: Osborne)
Sat, Jan. 20 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Council Grove Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 20 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Senior Prairie Classic (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 20 10:30 AM
Wrestling
at Beloit Invite (Area teams: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center, Stockton)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Hiawatha Tournament (Jan. 23-27)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Bennington
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:15 PM
Ellsworth
at Plainville
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:15 PM
Smith Center
at Hill City
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Bennington
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Northern Valley
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:45 PM
Ellsworth
at Plainville
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:45 PM
Smith Center
at Hill City
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Posted: Jan 11, 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 35-second shot clock has been approved on a trial basis for the 2024-25 basketball season by KSHSAA Executive Board at their board meeting Wednesday.

All KSHSAA member schools will have the option to utilize the shot clock for all home boys and girls basketball games at the varsity level. The trial will only be during the regular season. If a school chooses to participate in the trial they must do so for all boys and girls varsity games they host.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved the use of the shot clock for state adoption in 2022. The KSHSAA has surveyed school administrators and coaches for their opinions on adopting the shot clock since the before allowance by the NFHS. Most recently, at the October Regional Administrator meetings, the question was favored for adoption by classes 6A and 5A (YES 47 NO 22). However, the total vote for all classes did not favor implementation (YES 116 NO 279). The Executive Board felt comfortable seeing how the shot clock would work on a trial basis but did not feel like only allowing it for a couple of classes, which led to a trial plan for all classes.

Schools opting in will be required to fill out a short survey after each game to collect data on the experience of using the shot clock. Data to include score, number of violations, number of officials conferences to discuss shot clock issues, noted problems and anecdotal information about the impact of the shot clock to the game’s outcome.

The KSHSAA will collect data and observations throughout the season before deciding about a permanent implementation following the 2024-25 season.

Further details on the trial can be found by clicking here.

Schools opting to participate in the trial will notify the KSHSAA by October 1, 2024. Further details and procedures will be shared with member schools.