KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" Broadcast Schedule 1/16-1/21/24
Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
Wrestling Locker-Room Chats
Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center
Basketball Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John's/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
Thursday, January 18th
Orange & Black Classic at Colby
2:45 p.m. Beloit Girls vs Hays
4:45 p.m. Beloit Boys vs Ulysses
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
via the Beloit Trojan Channel
Friday, January 19th
Beloit Wrestling Invitational Reports
High School Basketball
5:50 p.m. Thunder Ridge at Lakeside Girls & Boys
Orange & Black Classic at Colby
3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Beloit Girls vs Colby or Ulysses
8 p.m. Beloit Boys vs Colby or Liberty
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
via the Beloit Trojan Channel
Saturday, January 20th
Beloit Wrestling Invitational Reports
Orange & Black Classic at Colby
TBD: Beloit Girls vs TBA
TBD: Beloit Boys vs TBA
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
via the Beloit Trojan Channel
2:30 p.m. KU at West Virginia
Sunday, January 21st
AFC Divisional Playoff
4 p.m. Chiefs at Bills
Z96.3 the Lake