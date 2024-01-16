KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" Broadcast Schedule 1/16-1/21/24

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3



Wrestling Locker-Room Chats

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center



Basketball Locker-Room Chats

Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge

Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John's/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com



Thursday, January 18th

Orange & Black Classic at Colby

2:45 p.m. Beloit Girls vs Hays

4:45 p.m. Beloit Boys vs Ulysses

z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com

Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

via the Beloit Trojan Channel



Friday, January 19th

Beloit Wrestling Invitational Reports

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com



High School Basketball

5:50 p.m. Thunder Ridge at Lakeside Girls & Boys

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com



Orange & Black Classic at Colby

3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Beloit Girls vs Colby or Ulysses

8 p.m. Beloit Boys vs Colby or Liberty

Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com

Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

via the Beloit Trojan Channel



Saturday, January 20th

Beloit Wrestling Invitational Reports

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com



Orange & Black Classic at Colby

TBD: Beloit Girls vs TBA

TBD: Beloit Boys vs TBA

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

via the Beloit Trojan Channel



2:30 p.m. KU at West Virginia

Z96.3 the Lake



Sunday, January 21st

AFC Divisional Playoff

4 p.m. Chiefs at Bills

Z96.3 the Lake