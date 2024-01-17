Palen, Kansans Recognized for Officiating Leadership

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Wed, Jan. 10 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 2:00PM
Wrestling
vs Hoisington Round Robin (Boys & Girls) (Area teams: Osborne)
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 Cancelled
Minneapolis
vs Minneapolis vs. Riley County
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 5:30 PM
Republic County
30
vs Beloit vs. Republic County
53
Fri, Jan. 12 4:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
at Basehor-Linwood Tournament (Area teams: Concordia)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Girls Tournament (Area teams: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:30 AM
Wrestling
vs Oberlin Tournament (Area teams: Osborne, Smith Center, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 10:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Jayhusker Invitational @ Marysville (Area teams: Beloit)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 13 Final
TMP
52
vs Smith Center
49
MCL Tournament Feather Bracket:
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 Final
Sidwell Friends School
53
at Sacred Heart
48
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 Final
Ellinwood
24
vs Minneapolis
66
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 Final
Minneapolis
13
vs Ellsworth
64
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 Final
Ellsworth
58
vs LaCrosse
35
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd: Ells: Peschka19, Turnipseed 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 Final
Oakley
24
vs Smith Center
52
MCL Tournament 1st Rd:
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Ellsworth
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Republic County vs. Thayer Central
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Abilene
vs Concordia vs. Abilene
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs Hays
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 4:30 PM
Republic County
vs Remington
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 4:30 PM
Oakley
vs Smith Center
MCL Tournament Consolation:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 4:45 PM
Beloit
vs Ulysses
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Ellinwood
Hoisington Winter Jam Consolation Semis:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Lyons
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Hillsboro
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 7:30 PM
Lyons
vs Southeast of Saline
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 8:00 PM
Concordia
at Halstead
Adolph Rupp Invitational 1st Rd:
Fri, Jan. 19 1:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Nickerson Girls Tournament (Area teams: Stockton)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:00 PM
Wrestling
at Beloit Invite (Area teams: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center, Stockton)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Council Grove Tournament (Area teams: Southeast of Saline)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:30 PM
Wrestling
vs Hays Senior Prairie Classic (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Fri, Jan. 19 3:30PM
Wrestling
vs Thayer Central (NE) Invitational (Area teams: Osborne)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 3:30 PM
Pratt
vs Minneapolis
Hoisington Winter Jam Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 5:00 PM
TBA
vs Ellsworth
Hoisington Winter Jam Semis: vs. Ellinwood or Victoria
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 5:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 5:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Stockton
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Norton
vs Smith Center
MCL Tournament Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Hoisington
Hoisington Winter Jam Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Stockton
at Natoma
Sat, Jan. 20 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Council Grove Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 20 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Senior Prairie Classic (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 20 10:30 AM
Wrestling
at Beloit Invite (Area teams: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center, Stockton)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 10:00 AM
Hoxie
vs Smith Center
MCL Tournament Consolation:
Girls Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 1:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 3:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Osborne
Mon, Jan. 22 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Superior (NE) Tournament (Area teams: Republic County, Smith Center)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Hiawatha Tournament (Jan. 23-27)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Bennington
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:15 PM
Ellsworth
at Plainville
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:15 PM
Smith Center
at Hill City
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Bennington
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Northern Valley
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:45 PM
Ellsworth
at Plainville
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:45 PM
Smith Center
at Hill City
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 5:00 PM
Beloit
vs Beloit vs. Riley County
Beloit Double Dual
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 5:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Hesston
Hesston Quad
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Concordia
vs Concordia vs. Rock Creek
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Ellsworth vs. Riley County
Beloit Double Dual
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs Smith Center vs. Norton
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Ellinwood
Hesston Quad
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 7:00 PM
Beloit
vs Beloit vs. Ellsworth
Beloit Double Dual
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Smoky Valley
Hesston Quad
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 6:15 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 7:45 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Fri, Jan. 26 8:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Garden City Tournament (Area teams: Republic County)
Fri, Jan. 26 1:00 PM
Wrestling
at MCL League Meet @ Ellis
Fri, Jan. 26 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Hoisington Tournament Boys & Girls (Area teams: Beloit, Ellsworth)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Hillsboro
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Hutch Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Tescott
at St. John's-Tipton
@ Tipton
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Otis-Bison
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:15 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Hillsboro
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Hutch Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Tescott
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Otis-Bison
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:45 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Larned Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Washburn Rural Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Red Cloud (NE) Tournament (Area teams: Osborne, Republic County)
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Junction City Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Southeast of Saline)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 6:00 PM
Trego
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 7:30 PM
Trego
at Stockton
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Palen, Kansans Recognized for Officiating Leadership
Posted: Jan 17, 2024

Palen, Kansans Recognized for Officiating Leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. — The National Federation of High School and Kansas State High School Activities Association would like to announce that Rodney Palen was named the National Federation Officials Association (NFOA) Active Official Award for Section 5. Section 5 includes the states of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Palen, the Beloit native, began his officiating career in 1986. He has served as a registered official in the state of Kansas for 38 years in basketball, 31 years in football, 19 years in softball and baseball, and 13 years in volleyball. He also serves as a league commissioner for the Northern Plains League as well as the North Central Activities Association. Rodney has had opportunities to work several state tournaments in a variety of sports.

“Rodney serves as a great resource for officials with his leadership and mentorship in the variety of sports he serves in,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick.  

The NFHS also recognized 12 other active officials as 2023 State Officials of the Year. These officials have made significant contributions to high school officiating as a KSHSAA registered official.


Baseball – Chad MacFarland, Olathe
Boys Basketball – Will Meier, Olathe
Girls Basketball – Doug Richter, Garden City
Football – Phil Lombardi, Kansas City
Boys Soccer – Chris Johnson, Wichita
Girls Soccer – Joe House, Topeka
Boys Track & Field – Van Schaffer, Lawrence
Girls Track & Field – Eric Deitcher, Berryton
Softball – Cameron Chandler, Sterling
Volleyball – Karen Thornton, Garden City
Wrestling – Andy Hutchinson, Manhattan
Gymnastics – John Comstock, Kansas City

Congratulations to all these officials for being recognized by the NFHS and KSHSAA for their contributions to officiating.