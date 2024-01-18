Beloit Hosts 54th Annual Wrestling Invite

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Thu, Jan. 11 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 2:00PM
Wrestling
vs Hoisington Round Robin (Boys & Girls) (Area teams: Osborne)
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 Cancelled
Minneapolis
vs Minneapolis vs. Riley County
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 5:30 PM
Republic County
30
vs Beloit vs. Republic County
53
Fri, Jan. 12 4:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 Postponed
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
at Basehor-Linwood Tournament (Area teams: Concordia)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Girls Tournament (Area teams: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:30 AM
Wrestling
vs Oberlin Tournament (Area teams: Osborne, Smith Center, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 10:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Jayhusker Invitational @ Marysville (Area teams: Beloit)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 13 Final
TMP
52
vs Smith Center
49
MCL Tournament Feather Bracket:
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 Final
Sidwell Friends School
53
at Sacred Heart
48
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 Final
Ellinwood
24
vs Minneapolis
66
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 15 Final
Minneapolis
13
vs Ellsworth
64
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 Final
Ellsworth
58
vs LaCrosse
35
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd: Ells: Peschka19, Turnipseed 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 16 Final
Oakley
24
vs Smith Center
52
MCL Tournament 1st Rd:
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Ellsworth
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Republic County vs. Thayer Central
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 18 6:00 PM
Abilene
vs Concordia vs. Abilene
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Beloit
43
vs Hays
30
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd: Beloit: Thompson 11.
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Republic County
40
vs Remington
49
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Oakley
37
vs Smith Center
50
MCL Tournament Consolation:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Beloit
72
vs Ulysses
51
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd: Beloit: Beisner 21, Johnson 13, Gerstner 12 (4-3's).
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Minneapolis
33
vs Ellinwood
40
Hoisington Winter Jam Consolation Semis:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Southeast of Saline
54
vs Lyons
21
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Republic County
29
at Hillsboro
55
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 Final
Lyons
27
vs Southeast of Saline
58
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 18 8:00 PM
Concordia
at Halstead
Adolph Rupp Invitational 1st Rd:
Fri, Jan. 19 1:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Nickerson Girls Tournament (Area teams: Stockton)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:00 PM
Wrestling
at Beloit Invite (Area teams: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center, Stockton)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Council Grove Tournament (Area teams: Southeast of Saline)
Fri, Jan. 19 2:30 PM
Wrestling
vs Hays Senior Prairie Classic (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Fri, Jan. 19 3:30PM
Wrestling
vs Thayer Central (NE) Invitational (Area teams: Osborne)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 3:30 PM
Pratt
vs Minneapolis
Hoisington Winter Jam Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 4:30 PM
Republic County
vs Eureka
Hillsboro Trojan Classic Consolation Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 4:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sterling
Sterling Invitational Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 5:00 PM
TBA
vs Ellsworth
Hoisington Winter Jam Semis: vs. Ellinwood or Victoria
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 5:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 5:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Stockton
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Norton
vs Smith Center
MCL Tournament Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Remington
Hillsboro Trojan Classic Consolation Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Hoisington
Hoisington Winter Jam Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 6:30 PM
Beloit
at Colby
Orange & Black Classic Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Stockton
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sterling
Sterling Invitational Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 19 8:15 PM
Beloit
at Colby
Orange & Black Classic Semis: vs. Colby or Liberty
Sat, Jan. 20 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Council Grove Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 20 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Senior Prairie Classic (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 20 10:30 AM
Wrestling
at Beloit Invite (Area teams: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center, Stockton)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 10:00 AM
Hoxie
vs Smith Center
MCL Tournament Consolation:
Girls Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 1:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 2:30 PM
Minneapolis
vs Otis-Bison
Hoisington Winter Jam 7th Place:
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 20 3:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Osborne
Mon, Jan. 22 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Superior (NE) Tournament (Area teams: Republic County, Smith Center)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 22 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Hiawatha Tournament (Jan. 23-27)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Bennington
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:15 PM
Ellsworth
at Plainville
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 6:15 PM
Smith Center
at Hill City
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Bennington
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Northern Valley
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:45 PM
Ellsworth
at Plainville
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 23 7:45 PM
Smith Center
at Hill City
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 5:00 PM
Beloit
vs Beloit vs. Riley County
Beloit Double Dual
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 5:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Hesston
Hesston Quad
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Concordia
vs Concordia vs. Rock Creek
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Ellsworth vs. Riley County
Beloit Double Dual
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs Smith Center vs. Norton
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 6:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Ellinwood
Hesston Quad
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 7:00 PM
Beloit
vs Beloit vs. Ellsworth
Beloit Double Dual
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Southeast of Saline vs. Smoky Valley
Hesston Quad
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 6:15 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 25 7:45 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Fri, Jan. 26 8:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Garden City Tournament (Area teams: Republic County)
Fri, Jan. 26 1:00 PM
Wrestling
at MCL League Meet @ Ellis
Fri, Jan. 26 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Hoisington Tournament Boys & Girls (Area teams: Beloit, Ellsworth)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Hillsboro
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Hutch Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Tescott
at St. John's-Tipton
@ Tipton
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Otis-Bison
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 6:15 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Hillsboro
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Hutch Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Tescott
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Otis-Bison
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 26 7:45 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Larned Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth)
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Washburn Rural Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Red Cloud (NE) Tournament (Area teams: Osborne, Republic County)
Sat, Jan. 27 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Junction City Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Southeast of Saline)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 6:00 PM
Trego
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 29 7:30 PM
Trego
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Clifton-Clyde
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 6:15 PM
Hoxie
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Clifton-Clyde
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 30 7:45 PM
Hoxie
at Smith Center
Beloit Hosts 54th Annual Wrestling Invite
Posted: Jan 18, 2024

Beloit Hosts 54th Annual Wrestling Invite

Beloit High School is hosting the 54th Annual Beloit Invite on Friday and Saturday.  20 schools are slated to participate in the two-day event including: Abilene, Beloit, Blue Valley Southwest, Chanute, Clay Center, Colby, Concordia, Hill City, Holcomb, Hoxie, Marysville, Minneapolis, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Plainville, Republic County, Riley County, Salina South, Silver Lake, Smith Center and Stockton.  Six of those 20 teams are ranked in the KWCA rankings this week including: Hoxie (#1 3-2-1A), Hill City (#5 3-2-1A), Minneapolis (#6 3-2-1A), Colby (#5 4A), Clay Center (#6 4A) and Abilene (#8 4A).  Additionally, 41 wrestlers that are set to compete are ranked in the individual rankings in 4A or 3-2-1A.  Action starts at 2:00 on Friday afternoon through the evening and will pick back up at 10:30 on Saturday morning.  Catch results on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com each half hour after wrestling starts and through the end of the rounds each day.  You can also find live results at the link below.

54th Annual Beloit Wrestling Invite