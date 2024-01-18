Beloit Hosts 54th Annual Wrestling Invite

Beloit High School is hosting the 54th Annual Beloit Invite on Friday and Saturday. 20 schools are slated to participate in the two-day event including: Abilene, Beloit, Blue Valley Southwest, Chanute, Clay Center, Colby, Concordia, Hill City, Holcomb, Hoxie, Marysville, Minneapolis, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Plainville, Republic County, Riley County, Salina South, Silver Lake, Smith Center and Stockton. Six of those 20 teams are ranked in the KWCA rankings this week including: Hoxie (#1 3-2-1A), Hill City (#5 3-2-1A), Minneapolis (#6 3-2-1A), Colby (#5 4A), Clay Center (#6 4A) and Abilene (#8 4A). Additionally, 41 wrestlers that are set to compete are ranked in the individual rankings in 4A or 3-2-1A. Action starts at 2:00 on Friday afternoon through the evening and will pick back up at 10:30 on Saturday morning. Catch results on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com each half hour after wrestling starts and through the end of the rounds each day. You can also find live results at the link below.

